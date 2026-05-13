Honouring Excellence in Nursing: 2026 Indigenous Services Canada Award Recipients Announced

OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Through the provision of care rooted in respect, compassion and a deep connection to the people they serve, nurses transform health in lasting and meaningful ways. In First Nations and Inuit communities, nurses are key to the delivery of healthcare, as frontline providers and trusted partners walking alongside patients through every stage of their health journey.

Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, announced the three recipients of the 2026 Award of Excellence in Nursing:

Kayla McCulloch, a resilient nurse from Cold Lake First Nations who incorporates a blend of Indigenous ways of knowing and Western medicine into her practice.

Joann Pye, a resourceful nurse whose lifelong dedication to the people of Labrador has made her an indispensable pillar of Nain's healthcare system.

Marcie Einarsson, an incredible nurse with 33 years of experience and a passion for improving access to care in First Nations communities.

Nurses in First Nations and Inuit communities are the first point of contact and a consistent presence in community healthcare. These nurses, including this year's recipients, play a central role in advancing reconciliation in healthcare by fostering trust, advocating for improved access, and supporting culturally grounded care.

Through their dedication and deep relationships within communities, nurses are helping to improve the health and well-being of First Nations and Inuit while shaping a healthier future for generations to come.

Quotes

"This year's recipients exemplify the profound impact nurses have in transforming health systems from the ground up. Their work reflects a powerful truth: meaningful change in health begins with trusted relationships and community-driven solutions. To Kayla, Joann, and Marcie, thank you for your dedication and congratulations on this much-deserved award."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

The Award of Excellence in Nursing is handed out to three recipients serving First Nations and Inuit communities: a nurse hired by Indigenous Services Canada; a nurse hired by an Inuit community or government; and a nurse hired by a First Nation.

These categories mirror the mandate of Indigenous Services Canada for the delivery of nursing services, where care is delivered on First Nations reserves or in Inuit communities, through direct employment or through funding agreements.

Associated links

Award of Excellence in Nursing

2026 Annual Award of Excellence in Nursing: call for nominations

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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]