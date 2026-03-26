Minister Gull-Masty announces $738.9 million to strengthen First Nations health, governance, and emergency management

TORONTO, Traditional Territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat Peoples, ON, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Strong, healthy communities depend on timely access to health care, effective governance, and emergency supports. Dedicated providers and quality services are essential to sustaining critical programs in First Nations communities.

At the Spring Chiefs Assembly of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced $738.9 million in investments over five years to strengthen health services, governance, and emergency management for First Nations across Canada.

To support First Nations health and well-being, the Government of Canada is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, to maintain access to health services and digital health tools in remote and isolated First Nations communities, including support for nurses and other health professionals.

This funding includes $41.17 million to support frontline health professionals employed by First Nations in 29 communities where nursing stations have been transferred to First Nations control, and $84.38 million to hire contracted community paramedics to strengthen the existing health workforce. This investment will help ensure that First Nations communities across Canada can access quality, culturally safe and trauma-informed services even where other healthcare services are not readily accessible.

This government remains committed to building governance capacity in communities. Effective leadership and public administration are foundational elements in community well-being. Through programs such as Band Support Funding, contributions to Employee Benefits, Professional and Institutional Development and Tribal Council Funding, these investments will furnish First Nations with resources to build governance structures, plan for the future and strengthen their communities. That's why we are investing $283.3 million over two years to support this critical work benefiting First Nations.

First Nations communities continue to be disproportionately affected by emergencies. Over the last four decades, Indigenous communities have made up 42% of wildland fire evacuations. In 2025, over 45,000 people from 73 First Nations were displaced from their homes and communities due to wildfire. ISC remains a strong and reliable partner in response and recovery to emergencies.

The Minister also announced that through the Emergency Management Assistance Program (EMAP), ISC will provide $55.6 million in 2026-27 to support First Nations in preparing for and mitigating against natural hazards and health emergencies. This funding will support community capacity, preparedness and mitigation efforts, including FireSmart initiatives and emergency management coordination. Response and recovery funding will continue to be provided with urgency.

These investments will help ensure First Nations communities have access to the essential services they need--when and where they are needed. By enhancing primary care services, strengthening First Nations governance, and supporting emergency management capacity, we are working to make sure First Nations communities can count on timely, essential care and services. These efforts are essential to the well-being of communities and to building a stronger Canada alongside Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"These investments are about supporting First Nations communities as they protect their people and strengthen the services families rely on every day. From health care to emergency response and governance, this funding will help ensure communities have the tools they need to keep people safe and build for the future. Our commitment is to continue working in partnership with First Nations and providing reliable support where it matters most."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) works in partnership with provinces, territories, and Indigenous Peoples to advance better access to effective, sustainable and culturally appropriate health programs and services. Health services are either funded for delivery by Indigenous communities and organizations or directly provided by ISC employees in areas where access to provincial and territorial services are limited.

ISC provides governance and administration support to First Nations governments and Indigenous organizations and institutions through four distinct but related grants and contributions programs: Band Support Funding, Employee Benefits, Professional and Institutional Development and Tribal Council Funding.

The Emergency Management Assistance Program (EMAP) (is ISC's single window for supports related to accidental and natural emergency events in First Nations communities and also includes enhanced supports for health emergencies.

Through EMAP, ISC reimburses First Nations, host communities, provinces, territories and third-party emergency management providers 100% of eligible costs, including accommodation, transportation, food, clothing, security protection costs, mental health and wellness supports, and emergency social supports, as well as practices that support cultural continuity.

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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada,[email protected]