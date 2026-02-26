OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Making sure that First Nations children have equal access to the care and services they need to live healthy, happy lives is at the core of Jordan's Principle.

Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced that the federal government is committing $1.55 billion to renew Jordan's Principle until March 31, 2027. This investment responds to sustained demand over the past decade and will protect uninterrupted access to essential supports for children.

The renewal provides immediate stability for families and enables communities to deliver services with confidence as efforts to reform Jordan's Principle in partnership with First Nations leadership and families continue.

Quotes

"Children are at the heart of who we are as First Nations. Jordan's Principle must work for those who depend on it. By committing $1.55 billion over the next year, we are reducing uncertainty and strengthening stability for communities. We will continue working with First Nations leadership and families to ensure Jordan's Principle remains predictable, practical, and grounded in fairness and respect."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We know that our communities succeed when children and families in them have the supports they need to lead happy, healthy lives. The renewed investment in Jordan's Principle ensures children can continue to access the essential supports they need to grow, learn, and thrive."

Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, and Member of Parliament for St. Boniface--St. Vital

Quick facts

Jordan's Principle seeks to make sure that First Nations children do not experience gaps or delays in accessing essential government services due to their identity as First Nations children or because of where they live.

Jordan's Principle allows families to submit requests for needs like medical and mental health services, educational supports, physiotherapy and more.

Between July 2016 and September 30, 2025, more than 10 million products, services, and supports were approved under Jordan's Principle.

Associated links

