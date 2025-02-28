GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - As the second largest country on Earth, Canada is home to much of the world's rich biodiversity and natural beauty. Nature provides for communities across this country, but biodiversity loss is accelerating at an alarming rate, threatening the foundations of our economy, food security, health, and quality of life.

Canada's global leadership at COP16.2

That is why the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, attended the resumed session of the 16th United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP16.2). The Minister engaged actively in Ministerial consultations, negotiations, and bilateral meetings with partners to continue advancing the implementation of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. This included a roundtable with civil society representatives to share views and opportunities on advancing biodiversity action.

At the conference, Minister Guilbeault convened his fellow Nature Champions, who called for progress by the private sector and other key actors to continue supporting nature and help achieve global conservation goals.

At COP16.2, Canada and international partners adopted the Resource Mobilization Strategy as a tool to strengthen the mobilization of resources to implement all of the goals of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, as agreed during COP15. At the conference, countries agreed to monitor and assess progress toward the 23 targets for 2030 laid out by the Framework, including how to use the global review of collective progress that will take place at COP17 in 2026 as a next opportunity to increase momentum on biodiversity action.

Canada is determined to work with international partners to advance global action toward tackling the biodiversity crisis and protecting nature. Our collective actions must meet the urgency of the challenge before us.

Backed by over $12 billion in investments since 2015, the Government of Canada has led the largest campaign in Canadian history to support nature and nature-based climate solutions, with the goal of protecting 30% of land and water by 2030 and conserving species at risk, in full partnership with provinces, territories, and Indigenous peoples.

Protecting the North through two landmark deals

At the conference, Minister Guilbeault also highlighted Canada's domestic leadership on nature protection and biodiversity action, including through the delivery of two major announcements this week to protect Northern and Arctic ecosystems with Indigenous partners.

On February 27, Prime Minister Trudeau jointly announced the signing of the SINAA Project Finance for Permanence Agreement between the Government of Canada, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA), The Pew Charitable Trusts, and the Aajuraq Conservation Fund Society. This milestone agreement in advancing Inuit-led conservation and reconciliation includes a new conservation plan to establish a robust and lasting network of proposed Inuit-led and protected water and land conservation areas in Canada's Arctic. The Agreement will also make meaningful progress in advancing the goal to conserve 30% of oceans in Canada by 2030, adding an additional 3.68% contribution to Canada's water-based ecosystems.

On February 24, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, jointly announced the signing of the Canada–Northwest Territories Nature Agreement to advance nature-related priorities, in collaboration with Indigenous governments, across the territory. The 10-year Agreement reflects the governments' shared commitment to long-term environmental sustainability and addresses the critical challenge of biodiversity loss. This is done by providing support for Indigenous-Led Protected and Conserved Areas, improving outcomes for key species at risk, supporting Indigenous leadership in conservation and stewardship, and facilitating data exchange.

"At COP16.2, countries concluded discussions on critical issues relating to the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, paving the way for its implementation. I welcome the adoption of the Resource Mobilization Strategy, which will help mobilize financial resources from everywhere to deliver on the global biodiversity goals. The monitoring and review processes, agreed on at COP15 and elaborated further this week, will help implement the Framework by keeping the world accountable to our biodiversity targets. I also celebrate the recent agreements to protect more of our Northern ecosystems in partnership with Indigenous communities."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

The resumed session of COP16 (COP16.2) was held from February 25 to 27, 2025 . At the conference, Minister Guilbeault also met with countries from all regions of the world, including the UNCBD secretariat and many civil society and private sector organizations.

was held from . At the conference, Minister Guilbeault also met with countries from all regions of the world, including the UNCBD secretariat and many civil society and private sector organizations. COP16.2 was the continuation of COP16 , which took place in Cali, Colombia , from October 21 to November 1, 2024 .

was the continuation of , which took place in , from . At COP16 , Canada announced a total of $62 million for seven projects working to protect biodiversity around the world. The projects will support gender-inclusive initiatives and Indigenous-led projects for vulnerable communities to build a stronger, more sustainable future; fight climate change; protect nature; and support resilient local economies.

, announced a total of for seven projects working to protect biodiversity around the world. The projects will support gender-inclusive initiatives and Indigenous-led projects for vulnerable communities to build a stronger, more sustainable future; fight climate change; protect nature; and support resilient local economies. As the host country for COP15 in 2022, Canada played a key role in leading the world to the adoption of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. This historic international agreement with over 190 countries aims to safeguard nature and halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, putting nature on a path to recovery by 2050.

in 2022, played a key role in leading the world to the adoption of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. This historic international agreement with over 190 countries aims to safeguard nature and halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, putting nature on a path to recovery by 2050. Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy lays out how Canada will implement the ambitious nature protection goals under the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework.

2030 Nature Strategy lays out how will implement the ambitious nature protection goals under the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. The Nature Champions Network is a ministerial-level group launched by Canada that focuses on fostering international awareness and understanding of the Framework.

that focuses on fostering international awareness and understanding of the Framework. In December 2022 , during COP15 in Montréal, Quebec , the federal government pledged to deliver up to $800 million in support of up to four Indigenous-led Project Finance for Permanence (PFP) initiatives. The SINAA announcement is the third of these initiatives, following the launch of the Great Bear Sea PFP and the NWT: Our Land for the Future PFP initiatives last year.

, during in Montréal, , the federal government pledged to deliver up to in support of up to four Indigenous-led Project Finance for Permanence (PFP) initiatives. The SINAA announcement is the third of these initiatives, following the launch of the and the initiatives last year. The SINAA Agreement (formerly the Qikiqtani PFP) is led by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) and aims to conserve up to 3.68% of the marine environment in Canada , in addition to strengthening long-term existing protected areas that already contribute 8.60% toward marine conservation targets.

, in addition to strengthening long-term existing protected areas that already contribute 8.60% toward marine conservation targets. The Canada–Northwest Territories Nature Agreement charts the path for ongoing work to benefit species at risk, biodiversity, and migratory birds and their habitat on territorial lands. Through the Northwest Territories' Healthy Land, Healthy People plan, and in collaboration with Indigenous governments, the territory plans to put in place, implement, and strengthen Protected and Conserved Areas across the Northwest Territories .

