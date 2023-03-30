Mar 30, 2023, 13:16 ET
GATINEAU, QC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould will be at the University of Manitoba to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.
A media availability will follow the event.
Date
Friday, March 31, 2023
Times (all times local)
10:15 a.m. CDT
Address
University of Manitoba
Dr. Gerald Niznick College of Dentistry
Room D116
780 Bannatyne Avenue
Winnipeg (Manitoba)
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Department of Finance Canada, [email protected], 613-369-4000
