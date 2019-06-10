Minister Garneau announces appointments to the Prince Rupert Port Authority

OTTAWA, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced the following appointments to the Prince Rupert Port Authority. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and are active members of their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and senior executive and corporate governance expertise to their transportation positions.

Rita Carla Andreone ( North Vancouver, British Columbia ) appointed as director for a term of 3 years; and

( ) appointed as director for a term of 3 years; and Kenneth Bruce Clayton ( Delta, British Columbia ) appointed as director for a term of 3 years.

These appointments were made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor-in-Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity, reflect Canada's diversity, and support ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

"I am pleased to announce that these highly qualified Canadians have agreed to serve in the transportation sector. Their appointments, which follow our open, transparent and merit-based appointment process, will ensure continued good governance. I wish to thank outgoing board members for their valuable service."

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 55 portfolio organizations, which include:

9 Crown Corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



18 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

