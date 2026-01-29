Federal funding support from ACOA helps builders and trades adopt faster, modern construction methods

FREDERICTON, NB , Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians across the country are feeling the pressure of a tight housing market. One of the fastest ways to address that is to build homes faster and more efficiently.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced federal support for 28 new projects that are modernizing how homes are built across Atlantic Canada. Through ACOA, the Government of Canada is investing nearly $13 million to help builders, suppliers, and trades adopt modern construction methods, like modular and prefabricated building. These investments support and advance the work of Build Canada Homes, which focuses on increasing housing supply and improving how homes are built in regions where construction capacity needs to grow to meet demand.

This includes a $1.8M investment in two projects for the University of New Brunswick's Off-site Construction Research Centre to support construction-related small and medium-sized enterprises to test new building techniques, adopt modular and prefabricated building methods, and improve productivity.

Quotes

"We're investing nearly $13 million across Atlantic Canada to modernize how homes are built, including $1.8 million here at the University of New Brunswick. This funding helps builders and manufacturers test modular and prefabricated construction, reduce delays, and bring housing projects to completion more quickly."

- The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The work underway at the University of New Brunswick's Off-site Construction Research Centre is helping advance modern homebuilding across the region. These investments are supporting local businesses to test new ideas, adopt advanced construction methods, and improve productivity -- strengthening the housing supply chain in New Brunswick and across Atlantic Canada."

- David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature) (Parliamentary Secretary) and Member of Parliament for Fredericton-Oromocto

Quick facts

The funding announced today is provided through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency's (ACOA) Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program and the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII).

Funded projects are helping companies modernize their equipment and increase their productivity, strengthening home construction supply chains, and advancing modular, factory-built, and energy-efficient construction methods.

The Government of Canada invested $50 million over two years (starting in 2024–2025) through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII), delivered by the regional development agencies (RDAs), to support innovative housing solutions using modern construction technologies.

In Atlantic Canada, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is delivering $3.9 million under the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII) to help businesses and organizations enhance the local housing supply chain and advance innovation in the residential construction sector.

The Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII) is a time-limited initiative, that ends on March 31, 2026. Projects to accelerate the use of innovative, modern methods of construction will continue to be supported through ACOA's core programs.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow ACOA on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Contacts: Lola Dandybaeva, Manager of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations: Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]