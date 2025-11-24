HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Atlantic Canada is at one of the most important moments in its economic history. There is momentum happening, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure our region takes full advantage of it. If our efforts align and move toward the same goals, Atlantic Canada can secure a far stronger economic position in the country and the world. From clean energy to defence, tourism, and other areas of opportunity, seven of the region's most respected business leaders have come together to help launch the next phase of economic growth across the region.

To lead this work, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, has appointed members of the first-ever Atlantic Economic Panel. Each member brings experience in growing companies and creating jobs. Their work will reflect the urgency of this moment – one shaped by shifting global trade, rapid technological change, and the need for bold, practical solutions that raise productivity and unlock long-term growth for Atlantic Canada. The members of the panel are:

Don Mills (Chair) – President of Crane Cove Holdings; co-founder of Narrative Research; former CEO of Corporate Research Associates; co-author of Toward Prosperity.

Cathy Bennett – Co-founder of Sandpiper Ventures; former CEO of Bennett Group; experienced leader in energy, tech, and public policy.

Joyce Carter – President and CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority; recognized for driving economic growth and aviation leadership.

Mike Cassidy – CEO of the Cassidy Group, which owns Coach Atlantic and Maritime Bus. He is an entrepreneur with 40+ years in diverse sectors; leads companies in transportation, tourism, agriculture, and real estate.

J. Scott McCain – Chairman of McCain Foods; President of JSM Capital; former senior executive at Maple Leaf Foods.

Chief Terry Richardson – Chief of Pabineau First Nation; former CAF member; advocate for mining programs and community health.

Anne Whelan – CEO and principal shareholder of Seafair Capital; lead director of the Bank of Canada; corporate director with CSA Group and Nova Leap Health; Vice-Chair of The Gathering Place.

The panel members will meet with people and businesses across Atlantic Canada in 2026 to hear what is working, what is holding the region back and where Atlantic Canada can win. They will identify not only sector-specific opportunities, but also the structural, regulatory, and cultural barriers that may be limiting the region's full economic potential. More details on engagement will be announced in the new year.

The panel will deliver a final set of recommendations by the end of Summer 2026. They have been given a clear mandate to provide a one-time report, focused on practical steps to grow jobs, raise productivity, support small and medium-sized businesses, and strengthen communities. The panel's work will reflect the Government of Canada's broader economic missions, from diversifying trade to attracting world-class talent, while identifying where Atlantic Canada is uniquely positioned to lead in delivering national outcomes. The panel's work will highlight solutions that require collective effort from both government and the private sector so that long-term growth is shared and driven by the people who know the region best.

Quotes

"We are bringing together top local business leaders because we want Atlantic Canadians to get their fair share of the opportunities coming to our region. The panel will be on the road next year to hear directly from people and businesses about what is working and what is holding us back. They will produce a report that will help guide both governments and the private sector in making the right investments to grow good jobs and strengthen our communities. This work cannot fall on government alone and I am thankful these leaders are stepping up for our region."

- The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"As David Campbell and I have written about in our recent book Toward Prosperity: The Transformation of Atlantic Canada's Economy, the region is at a moment in time to take advantage of the momentum that has been established, but only by having bold ambition to seize that moment. It is my hope that the Atlantic Economic Panel will contribute to that effort and momentum."

- Don Mills, Chair, Atlantic Economic Panel

Quick facts

The Atlantic Economic Panel will operate until September 2026, when it delivers a one-time report and recommendations to the Government of Canada. The report will be publicly released.

The panel members will meet with people and businesses across Atlantic Canada in 2026. More details on engagement will be announced in the new year.

The panel's recommendations are intended to guide both government and private sector investment so Atlantic Canadians can benefit from new opportunities in the years ahead.

The panel's mandate focuses on practical steps to raise productivity, grow jobs and strengthen long-term economic growth across the region.

Related products

Backgrounder: Atlantic Economic Panel

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, launched the Atlantic Economic Panel. With fresh ideas and input from people across the region, this private-sector-led group will help chart a strong economic future for Atlantic Canada.

Seven of the region's most esteemed business leaders have joined forces--drawing on new perspectives and input from communities throughout Atlantic Canada--to lead the next wave of economic advancement.

The members of the panel are:

Don Mills (Chair) is President of Crane Cove Holdings Limited and a partner and Director with CABCO Communications. He is co-founder and partner with Total Marketing & Communications (TMC) in Bermuda and its affiliate Narrative Research Bermuda. Previously, he was CEO and co-founder of Corporate Research Associates (now Narrative Research), which he sold in 2018. He is currently co-host of the Insights Podcast on the Acadia Broadcasting Network and recently co-authored a book with David Campbell, "Toward Prosperity: The Transformation of Atlantic Canada's Economy".

Mills has served on more than two dozen boards over his career including the Halifax International Airport Authority, Dalhousie University, the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, the Halifax Partnership, and the United Way. In 2022, he was inducted into the Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame.

Cathy Bennett is the co-founder of Sandpiper Ventures and former CEO of the Bennett Group. She is a seasoned board chair, director, investor, and business leader with more than three decades of experience across energy, mining, capital markets, technology, and public policy.

Her work spans major resource developments, energy transition initiatives, dual-use and frontier technologies, and scale-up strategies that strengthen regional competitiveness. Recognized for navigating complex stakeholder environments and aligning industry, government, and community interests, she has consistently advanced productivity, investment attraction, and long-term growth.

Mike Cassidy is the CEO of the Cassidy Group, which owns Coach Atlantic and Maritime Bus. He is one of Atlantic Canada's most recognizable entrepreneurs with a wide range of industry experience. Cassidy's business ownership interests over the past 40 years have crossed many business sectors including long haul trucking, waste management, retail automotive, tourism and hospitality, real estate development, business consulting, sales and marketing, bus transportation, climate-controlled greenhouse production and sustainable farming initiatives. Today, the current Group of Companies has close to 700 employees focusing on bus transportation, cruise ship shore excursions, sustainable agriculture, and real estate development.

Joyce Carter is President and CEO of the Halifax International Airport Authority, a role she has held since 2014. Under her leadership, Halifax Stanfield's economic output and its employment impact have doubled. The airport now supports over 24,000 jobs and generates more than $4 billion in annual economic activity, cementing its role as a cornerstone of Nova Scotia's economy and Atlantic Canada's global connectivity.

Carter is active in national and international aviation governance and serves on several regional and community boards related to transportation, tourism, and financial services. She serves as Honorary Colonel of 12 Wing Shearwater, holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Saint Mary's University and an honorary Doctor of Commerce, is a Fellow CPA and earned her ICD.D designation in 2015. Her honours include Atlantic Canada's Top 50 CEOs, Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women, and the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

J. Scott McCain: Scott McCain is Chairman of the Board of McCain Foods Limited. He is also President of JSM Capital Corporation (a private investment holding corporation). In 2014, McCain retired as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Agribusiness Group at Maple Leaf Foods Inc., a role he held since 1999. From 1995 to 1999, he was Executive Vice President at Maple Leaf Foods. Prior to joining Maple Leaf Foods, McCain was Vice-President of Production, McCain Foods Limited in Canada. He joined McCain Foods in 1978 where he held progressively senior positions in manufacturing and operations. McCain holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mount Allison University (1978). He is a director of SeaFort Capital Inc., Saint John Major Junior Hockey Club Limited, the Fraser Institute and Chair of the Board of the Margaret and Wallace McCain Family Foundation Inc.

Chief Terry Richardson was elected Chief of Pabineau First Nation in April 2020, after serving as a councillor for eight years. He previously worked as Mi'kmaq benefits manager for Trevali Mining, where he provided guidance in the development of underground mining programs. Additionally, Chief Richardson served 25 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, working within the construction engineering field in administration, finance, and contracting.

He has also been an active community member sitting on the boards for Vitalité Health and the University of Moncton.

Anne Whelan is an entrepreneur, corporate director, and business and healthcare leader based in St. John's. As principal shareholder and CEO of Seafair Capital--one of Canada's Best Managed companies--Whelan leads and oversees a diverse group of companies broadly organized around community health and wellness, and has enjoyed the bumpy ride of starting, growing and maturing a group of businesses, including some new and innovative health care solutions that are gaining traction across Canada. She has received multiple regional and national recognitions for business leadership including being named as CEO of the Year by Atlantic Business Magazine, inducted into NL Business Hall of fame and also Startup Canada Entrepreneur of the Year. Whelan is currently lead director of Bank of Canada, and is a corporate director of several companies including CSA Group and Nova Leap Health, and is Vice-Chair of The Gathering Place.

Panel members will engage stakeholders from across Atlantic Canada in 2026 to gather insights, build consensus, and guide targeted research and analysis that will inform its recommendations.

They will present their findings and clear, actionable recommendations to the Government of Canada by September 2026, followed by a public release.

Associated links

Event Photo Gallery – Photos will be available at 6:30 PM AST on November 24.

Atlantic Economic Panel

Watch the livestream here: www.youtube.com/@ACOACanada

Stay connected

Follow ACOA on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Contacts: Lola Dandybaeva, Manager of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-549-0347, [email protected]; Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]