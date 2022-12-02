OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada regularly provides Canadians with information about the work that departments and agencies perform on their behalf.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, tabled the annual Departmental Results Reports.

Departmental Results Reports outline the government's progress toward objectives set out in annual Departmental Plans. By tracking these results, Canadians can see how the government is using resources to reach stated goals across a broad range of priorities. The data in Departmental Results Reports is also available through GC InfoBase, an online tool that presents performance results and indicators using interactive infographics.

The government continues to make more information available to parliamentarians and the public to ensure planning, spending, and results are transparent and open to all Canadians.

"The government is committed to regular, open reporting about its plans and results. We are proud of the progress we have made and continue to make as we deliver important services and programs to all Canadians."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Departmental Results Reports are part of the annual Estimates cycle and supply process.

They provide details on an organization's mandate, commitments and results achieved.

GC InfoBase provides easy access to the results information from each Departmental Plan and Departmental Results Report, including interactive data visualizations.

