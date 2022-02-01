Minister Fortier tables 2020-21 Departmental Results Reports

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to providing Canadians with the information and tools to stay informed of the Government's commitments, plans, and performance.

Today, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier tabled the annual Departmental Results Reports.

These reports measure progress toward objectives set out in annual Departmental Plans, giving Canadians a clear view of the results achieved by Government of Canada organizations and how resources were used to achieve those results. Among the results available for examination are the government's ongoing efforts to improve diversity and inclusion in the public service, developing timely benefit programs for Canadians in the face of COVID-19, and setting new targets for net-zero, green and climate-resilient government operations.

The data in Departmental Results Reports is also available through GC InfoBase, an online tool that presents performance results and indicators using interactive data visualization.

The Government continues to make more information available to parliamentarians and the public to ensure planning, spending, and results are transparent and open to all Canadians.

Quote

"Providing Canadians with the means to examine government planning, spending, and results is critical for openness, transparency, and accountability, and helps ensure our Government is responsive to all Canadians."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

Departmental Results Reports are part of the annual Estimates cycle and supply process.

They provide details on an organization's mandate, commitments and results achieved.

GC InfoBase provides easy access to the results information from each Departmental Plan and Departmental Results Report, including interactive data visualizations.

Associated Links

