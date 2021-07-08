Minister Diane Lebouthillier announces $1 million in Government of Canada support for the Hôtel Universel de Rivière-du-Loup

The Rivière-du-Loup establishment is modernizing its facilities to enhance the quality of its tourism offering and its competitiveness.

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, July 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Bas-Saint-Laurent region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $1M in financial support for the Hôtel Universel de Rivière-du-Loup.

This repayable contribution will enable the four-star tourism establishment to fit out and renovate its lobby and modernize its common areas. It will also be able to acquire and install an elevator and digital equipment. The work, which has already begun, will be completed in the coming months.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. The actors in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

"I am delighted that our government is supporting Bas-Saint-Laurent tourism businesses and organizations in these crucial times. Our government is investing in these sectors hit hard by the pandemic. Renovations such as these will enable the tourism industry to come back stronger than ever, and to once again be ready to welcome local and international tourists to our regions."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"The tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and, through our recovery plan for a strong economy, our government has committed to accompanying these key players so they are ready to bounce back vigorously after the crisis. We have been here since the start of this unprecedented situation, with concrete measures, and we will be here to support tourism as the situation evolves. We could not get our country's economy back into action without the contribution of players in the tourism community."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

