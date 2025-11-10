GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will participate in the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, and lead Canada's delegation to advance international efforts to address climate change. This year's COP marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, a landmark global treaty that commits Canada and nearly 200 other countries to take actions to limit global warming and strengthen the world's response to climate change.

As Head of Delegation, Minister Dabrusin will champion environmental priorities through strategic bilateral meetings, high-level roundtable discussions, and whole-of-society events with other delegations and international organizations. Canada's delegation will reflect the diverse perspectives of Canadian society and will include Indigenous representatives, civil society organizations and youth, Canadian businesses, labour, and provincial and territorial government representatives. The Canada Pavilion at COP30 will be a key space to showcase Canadian-led dialogues on climate change with 60 events scheduled for this year's program.

Canada's team of negotiators on the ground at COP30 is working constructively to align ambition and collective action. During the Belém Climate Summit, which convened state leaders from November 6 to 7, Canada signed on to several initiatives that will help the international community take concrete steps to reach net-zero emissions and respond to the impacts of climate change. Canada endorsed the Belém 4x Pledge on Sustainable Fuels and the Declaration of the Open Coalition on Compliance Carbon Markets. Canada also joined the Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets, which aims to enhance demand for high-integrity carbon credits and increase private investment in greenhouse gas mitigation. Additionally, Canada endorsed Brazil's Call to Action on Integrated Fire Management and Wildfire Resilience to advance international cooperation on emergency preparedness and response. This Call to Action complements and builds upon the G7 Kananaskis Wildfire Charter, helping to maintain momentum towards strengthening international co-operation on wildfire management.

Canada is leading global efforts to strengthen Early Warning Systems in developing countries, including through its support for the Climate Risk & Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative. As the current CREWS chair, Canada is hosting an event to launch the CREWS 2030 Strategy, which charts a bold path forward, enabling climate‑vulnerable nations to build inclusive, effective, and sustainable systems that save lives, protect livelihoods, and reduce risks of loss and damage. This strategy marks progress toward universal coverage by 2027 under the UN Secretary-General's Early Warnings for All initiative.

Canada's message at COP30 will be clear: climate action is not only a moral responsibility--it is an economic necessity. Inclusive, innovative, and ambitious leadership and implementation of the Paris Agreement will help to shape a resilient and prosperous future that leaves no one behind. Through cleaner technologies, smarter business practices, and more sustainable energy, Canada will prove that economic growth and emissions reduction can be achieved together.

Quotes

"Climate change touches every part of our lives, and collaboration is how we create solutions that last. We look forward to joining the global community at COP30 to turn ambition into implementation towards the low-carbon future we all want. Our goal is clear: keep temperature increases below 1.5 °C and accelerate global resilience. It is not only a moral and environmental imperative--it's a smart investment in our collective future."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

COP30 is the 30th annual Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It will run from November 10 to 21, 2025, in Belém, Brazil.

Canada's delegation will be led by Minister Julie Dabrusin, with Jeanne-Marie Huddleston as Canada's Chief Climate Negotiator.

Canada will host a national pavilion at COP30. The Canada Pavilion will bring together key partners and stakeholders to share perspectives, foster new partnerships and collaboration, and promote Canada's climate action.

In 2015, Canada and 194 other countries adopted the Paris Agreement, committing almost every country in the world to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

Since 2015, Canada has provided over $8.7 billion in international climate finance, helping meet the global US$100 billion goal under the Paris Agreement. This support is expected to reduce or avoid 514 megatonnes of emissions by 2050 and help 14.3 million people in developing countries adapt to climate impacts.

Tackling climate change and protecting nature go hand in hand. Canada is working with partners to implement the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), advancing efforts to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and put nature on a path to recovery by 2050.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Evironment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]