GATINEAU, QC, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada has what the world needs: clean electricity, critical minerals, expertise, and stable leadership to deliver. We are driving investments in nuclear, hydro, wind, storage, and grid infrastructure to lead in a changing global economy that increasingly demands decarbonized goods, services, and technology. We are doing this while conserving nature, water, and oceans to protect livelihoods, reduce the impact of extreme weather, and preserve our shared natural heritage and resources. Amid growing global uncertainty, Canada is ready to meet this moment by expanding clean growth opportunities, increasing climate competitiveness, and securing long term resilience.

This week, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, will participate in the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, from April 21–22, followed by the G7 Environment Ministers' Meeting in Paris, France, from April 23–24. Minister Dabrusin will meet with global counterparts to advance environmental and climate priorities, strengthen collaboration with partners who are ready to act together, and move toward meaningful outcomes for the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP31) and the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP17).

On the margins of these events, the Minister will participate in a Canada–Japan Ministerial Dialogue to advance cooperation on key environmental priorities, including climate change, biodiversity, plastic pollution, and methane mitigation. Minister Dabrusin will also convene regional think tanks, science leaders, and industry stakeholders to discuss emission reduction strategies, outline Canada's approach to accelerate decarbonization and nature conservation, and showcase how our reliable regulatory framework facilitates opportunities for growth and investment in the natural world.

As the world moves toward net zero, Canada's climate competitiveness will define our leadership on the world stage. Its Climate Competitiveness Strategy is creating the conditions for the investment needed to build an affordable, net-zero future in which Canadian businesses and industry are well-positioned to compete and lead in the global economy. Canada's recently released nature strategy is protecting and restoring critical habitats, ensuring industrial strategies complement conservation efforts, and mobilizing new capital for nature. Through this new strategy and billions of dollars of investment and funding, we are delivering on our commitments to protect 30% of Canada's lands and waters by 2030 by deepening our partnerships and using innovative solutions for the benefit of nature and Canadians. At the same time, Canada's newly enhanced oil and gas methane regulations are providing certainty for investors, supporting responsible resource development, and driving investment in clean energy and technology. The upcoming Climate Dialogue and Ministers' Meeting will provide opportunities for Minister Dabrusin to highlight Canada's progress, commitments, and readiness to lead in the global transition to clean economies.

Canada remains as a stable and reliable partner in environmental action. Our commitment to build a clean economy, halt nature loss, and advance credible, science-based policy makes us an attractive destination for investment. With the resources, the talent, and the innovation to deliver, we are ready to lead on the world stage and build a stronger, more sustainable, and more resilient Canada.

Quotes

"International collaboration is more important than ever. Canada is working strategically with partners to advance ambitious and achievable climate and nature action, drawing on our strengths in clean energy, critical minerals, nature conservation, and innovation. From leading global efforts on methane reduction to advancing projects such as small modular reactors, we are taking practical steps to cut emissions, protect nature, and build a strong, sustainable, global economy."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick facts

Each year, the Petersberg Climate Dialogue brings together select Ministers to strengthen international climate cooperation ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP).

Under France's G7 Presidency, the 2026 G7 Environment Ministers' Meeting will focus on priorities related to nature, oceans, water, and resilience to natural disasters. Canada is advancing these priorities through our Climate Competitiveness Strategy, the Action Plan for Nature, and leadership toward a global treaty to end plastic pollution, among other actions. In 2025, Canada held the G7 Presidency and hosted the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, Ontario.

Canada's Vision to Protect Nature and its domestic conservation efforts matter to global biodiversity. Canada is committed to achieving the ambitious targets of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework and playing a leading role in global conservation efforts.

Canada's methane regulations provide investor certainty, support responsible resource development, and are expected to deliver approximately $23.9 billion in net benefits between 2028 and 2040 while driving investment in clean energy and technology.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]