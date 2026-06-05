Environment and Climate Change Canada presents summer seasonal outlook

GATINEAU, QC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Environment and Climate Change Canada presented a seasonal outlook for the summer. Experts predicted warmer-than-normal temperatures across most of Canada. Although some regions have received higher-than-normal amounts of precipitation in recent months, delaying conditions favourable for wildfire, fire risk is expected to increase as the summer progresses.

This spring, most of Canada experienced a cold and wet start with brief warm-ups. There are some exceptions, such as southern British Columbia, the eastern Northwest Territories, Nunavut, northeastern Quebec, and Labrador, as those areas have had more dry weather.

A transition to El Niño is expected to develop this summer, taking full effect later this year. El Niño occurs when the surface water temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become warmer than average. This rise in temperature changes the atmosphere circulation and weather patterns around the globe, which can impact food supplies, energy systems, and influence extreme climate, such as wildfire risk and a change in air‑quality conditions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada uses a variety of tools, such as Canada's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), to help people understand what the air quality around them means for their health.

Thunderstorm Outlooks will be available on Canada.ca/weather and the WeatherCAN app next week. They will show where conditions may become favourable for thunderstorms or tornadoes in the next 36 hours. This will help emergency managers, industries, and the public stay aware and prepare before potentially dangerous weather develops.

Understanding the risks of these extreme weather events can help Canadians make informed decisions to protect their health, safety, and property. The public is urged to regularly monitor weather forecasts, monitor the AQHI and UV Index, take all weather alerts seriously, and get prepared this summer. Canadians can download the WeatherCAN app to receive weather alerts directly on their mobile devices and set personal notifications for temperature and the AQHI.

Quick facts

Climate change is causing extreme hot temperatures at a greater frequency than in the past, increasing the severity of heat waves and contributing to the risk of drought and wildfires.

Thunderstorm Outlooks will provide early awareness of potential storm activity and help people in Canada plan in advance.

Thunderstorms remain one of Canada's most frequent hazardous weather types, producing potentially life-threatening lightning, hail, damaging winds, flash floods, and tornadoes. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

As Canada's official source for weather forecasts and alerts, Environment and Climate Change Canada is modernizing its public weather program to better serve Canadians. Following the successful introduction of colour-coded weather alerts, over the next year the Department will continue to launch a series of initiatives to improve its services, ensuring Canadians have the most accurate weather information when they need it most.

For the latest forecasts and severe weather warnings, visit Canada.ca/weather and download our meteorologist-verified WeatherCAN app (available for Android and iOS devices).

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]