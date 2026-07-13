$27 million investment for the Montréal Biosphère

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature); Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations, Government of Québec; and Stéphanie Valenzuela, Borough Mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Responsible for International Outreach and Attractiveness at the City of Montréal, announced that a joint contribution of $27 million over three years is planned to support the Biosphère.

The Government of Canada, the Government of Québec, and the City of Montréal each plan to contribute $9 million. In this way, the three government partners will strengthen the Biosphère's educational mission, enrich its programming, and enhance the visitor experience, particularly for youth and student communities.

As the only museum in North America dedicated to socio-environmental change, the Biosphère is a unique museum, a space for innovation, and an internationally recognized architectural icon of Montréal. It is also one of the five Space for Life museum institutions.

The Biosphère is a place for exploration and dialogue, combining science, art, and citizens' perspectives to foster a better understanding of today's environmental challenges. Through its exhibitions, events, mediation activities, and collaborations with scientists, artists, and environmental organizations in civil society, the Biosphère promotes learning, reflection, and collective action.

With this planned joint investment, the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec, and the City of Montréal have reaffirmed their commitment to environmental education, access to science, citizen engagement, and the protection of natural heritage for future generations.

Quotes

"The Biosphère is an iconic place where science, education, and dialogue help us better understand the environmental issues of our time. This investment will reaffirm our commitment to protect nature, make knowledge accessible, and encourage citizen action. By strengthening its mission, we are helping to make the Biosphère a place of inspiration, learning, and engagement for future generations."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"Quebecers expect their governments to collaborate to carry out promising projects. That is exactly what we're doing today. By confirming a $9 million investment in the Biosphère, we are protecting an iconic place of our heritage while giving it the means to continue its mission of raising awareness and education for years to come."

– Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations, Government of Québec

"For more than 30 years, the Biosphère has combined its role as a museum with its status as an internationally recognized iconic visual symbol of Montréal. Through its educational and awareness-raising efforts, it actively contributes to strengthening the population's climate resilience and advancing ecological transition."

– Gabrielle Rousseau-Bélanger, City Councillor, Pointe-aux-Trembles District, and Head of Environment, Ecological Transition, and Green Spaces, City of Montréal

"At the Biosphère, we offer experiences that bring science, art, and communities together to help better understand environmental issues and empower people to take action. The support announced today allows us to continue and expand this mission in the public."

– Julie Jodoin, Director, Space for Life, Major Parks, and Mont-Royal

Quick facts

Designed for the 1967 Universal Exposition by Richard Buckminster Fuller, in collaboration with the architect Shoji Sadao, the Biosphère is an iconic architectural monument in Montréal.

In 2021, the operation of the Biosphère--which had previously been managed by the Government of Canada--was entrusted to Space for Life. Since then, more than half a million visitors have explored its exhibits and programming.

Space for Life is the largest natural science museum complex in Canada. It includes the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Botanical Garden, and the Planetarium. As part of the City of Montréal's Space for Life, Major Parks, and Mont-Royal Department, its mission is to bring citizens closer to nature and promote the protection of biodiversity and the environment.

In 2027, Montréal will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1967 Universal Exposition, one of the most significant universal exhibitions of the 20th century.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

Space for Life's Facebook page

Space for Life's LinkedIn page

Space for Life's Instagram page

The Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks' Facebook Page

The Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks' LinkedIn Page

The Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks' Instagram Page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Marie-France Proulx, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Nature), [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Méganne Joyal, Communication Advisor, Office of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, 367-977-5606, [email protected]; Chantal Côté, Communication Coordinator, Space for Life, 514-290-7236, [email protected]