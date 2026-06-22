Minister Dabrusin joins global partners at the 10th Ministerial on Climate Action and London Climate Action Week

BRUSSELS, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - As momentum continues to build toward a decarbonized global economy, Canada has what the world needs: clean energy; critical minerals; expertise; and a stable, forward-looking approach to climate action. At home, Canada continues to advance practical solutions that reduce emissions, strengthen resilience, and protect nature while positioning our economy for long-term growth. Through international collaboration and sustained leadership, Canada is driving meaningful outcomes that support both climate ambition and economic competitiveness abroad.

This week, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, will co-convene the 10th Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA10) in Brussels, Belgium, alongside the European Union and China on June 22 and 23, 2026. Minister Dabrusin will then participate in London Climate Action Week, Europe's largest independent climate event, in London, England, on June 23 and 24, 2026, where she will continue advancing Canada's climate and economic priorities with international allies and with business, philanthropic, and civil society partners.

MoCA10 represents a key milestone as partners reflect on a decade of climate progress while reinforcing the need to accelerate collective action to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. As a co-convener of MoCA10, Minister Dabrusin will aid in chairing plenaries of Ministers and senior officials from dozens of countries on the implementation of the Paris Agreement. At London Climate Action Week, Canada will co-host roundtables on the Global Methane Pledge and Powering Past Coal Alliance. Minister Dabrusin will also be providing remarks to senior leaders from government, finance, and industry, as well as engaging bilaterally with her counterparts.

Amid global uncertainties, the world's largest economies remain committed to international cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support clean energy transitions, strengthen resilience, protect nature and biodiversity, and drive practical climate solutions, all while creating jobs and driving sustainable economic growth.

As the global economy evolves, Canada's approach recognizes that climate action is not only a moral responsibility--it's an economic necessity. Building on momentum from earlier engagements this year, including the Petersberg Climate Dialogue and the G7 Environment Ministers' Meeting, Minister Dabrusin will continue to deepen international partnerships, push for climate action, strengthen Canada's place as a leader in the global clean energy transition and open new economic opportunities for Canadian businesses.

Quotes

"Canada is committed to strong multilateral cooperation that turns climate ambition into action. We are working with partners to reduce emissions, strengthen climate competitiveness, support trade-aligned decarbonization, and protect nature. These efforts are essential to our resilience and economic prosperity."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick facts

Annual MoCA meetings are co-convened by Canada, China, and the European Union to advance implementation of the Paris Agreement and strengthen international cooperation on climate change. Environment ministers and high-level representatives from around the world participate.

MoCA10 is hosted by the European Union as part of a rotating hosting arrangement among co-conveners. Canada hosted MoCA9 in Toronto in 2025 and looks forward to China hosting MoCA11 in 2027.

London Climate Action Week is an annual global gathering that brings together leaders from government, business, finance, and civil society to accelerate climate action and showcase practical solutions to climate change.

Canada is preparing to join the global community at the 31st United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026, to advance implementation of the Paris Agreement, strengthen climate resilience, and align financial flows with a low-carbon future.

Canada aims to deliver over $13 billion in international climate finance over the next five years, including a recent $3.1 billion commitment for climate action in developing countries and $2.7 billion to mobilize private capital into climate-related businesses and projects in developing economies.

Canada's Climate Competitiveness Strategy supports investment in net-zero technologies and clean economic growth, helping advance Canada's climate commitments while strengthening global competitiveness.

Canada's proposed National Electricity Strategy would support the implementation of Canada's commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement by supporting clean electricity, electrification, and grid modernization.

On March 31, 2026, the Government of Canada released A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature, which outlines how Canada will work with partners to protect biodiversity, conserve 30% of lands and waters by 2030, and mobilize capital for nature. Nature contributes an estimated $3.6 trillion annually to Canada's economy through benefits such as clean air, fresh water, food production, and climate regulation.

In December 2025, the Government of Canada announced enhanced methane regulations for the oil and gas sector and new landfill methane regulations to reduce 400 million tonnes (Mt) of these potent greenhouse gas emissions across Canada from 2028 to 2040. These actions are one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to combat climate change.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]