Minister Dabrusin drives climate action, clean growth, and economic competitiveness at MoCA and London Climate Action Week

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, co-convened the 10th Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA10) in Brussels, Belgium, from June 22 to 23, 2026, and participated in London Climate Action Week in London, United Kingdom, on June 23 and 24, 2026. These events brought together ministers, climate experts, business leaders, and decision-makers from around the world to advance implementation of the Paris Agreement and strengthen international cooperation on climate action, clean growth, energy security, and the protection of nature and biodiversity.

As a co-convenor of MoCA10, Canada helped shape discussions that will inform priorities and negotiations ahead of this fall's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31). Canada emphasized how climate action strengthens competitiveness and focused on practical solutions to accelerate emissions reductions, expand clean energy, and mobilize climate finance. Ministers exchanged views on expectations for COP31 and how to ensure practical outcomes that support people, economies, and the environment. During the meeting, Minister Dabrusin chaired a ministerial breakout session on international climate finance, noting Canada's goal to deliver $13 billion in climate-related support to developing countries over the next five years, in line with commitments under the Paris Agreement.

On the margins of the meeting, Minister Dabrusin also held bilateral discussions with ministerial counterparts from Norway, the European Union, and China, as well as with the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Following MoCA, Minister Dabrusin participated in London Climate Action Week, one of the world's largest annual independent climate events. During her time in London, she took part in various international events and conversations.

Together with her counterparts from the United Kingdom and the European Union, she co-hosted a roundtable discussion on strategies to reduce methane emissions from the energy sector to advance climate goals and maintain energy security.

As co-conveners of the Global Methane Pledge, Canada and the European Union welcomed the United Nations Secretary-General's Call to Action on Methane: Three Sectors, Nine Actions by 2030, and issued a joint statement in support.

Canada also issued a joint statement with the European Union and the United Kingdom on advancing methane abatement in the energy sector to drive economic competitiveness and opportunities for clean technology development and deployment.

Canada, alongside Australia and the United Kingdom, released a trilateral statement on electrification and the clean energy transition, announcing their participation in the new Electrify Now initiative and calling on all countries to deliver on their commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Minister Dabrusin highlighted Canada's participation in the Advance Carbon Removal Coalition through remarks delivered at the Policies to Unlock Carbon Credit Demand event, co-hosted by the Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.

As co-chair of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, Minister Dabrusin convened a roundtable with Powering Past Coal Alliance members to highlight how strengthened international collaboration on the global shift from unabated coal power will bring more stable energy markets, new economic opportunities, and greater economic and climate resilience.

Minister Dabrusin delivered a keynote speech at the 4th Annual Canada–UK Business Summit, where she highlighted Canada's Climate Competitiveness Strategy and underscored the importance of international partnerships in driving innovation, attracting investment, and creating sustainable economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic. She also convened an industry roundtable with representatives from Shell, Octopus Energy and UNDO.

She also held bilateral meetings with the Minister for Climate for the United Kingdom and the CEO of the Global Methane Pledge.

As countries look for reliable partners to address shared challenges, Canada is demonstrating that climate action is not only a moral obligation, but also an economic necessity. This week's international forums were essential opportunities for Canada to collaborate with other countries and help shape global decisions that directly impact our environment, our economy, and our future.

Quotes

"As we look ahead to COP31, Canada is focused on turning commitments into action. By advancing practical climate solutions and deepening international partnerships, we are demonstrating leadership in the global transition to a low-carbon economy. We are driving emissions reductions, enhancing Canada's competitiveness, and creating opportunities for sustainable economic growth."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick facts

Annual Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA) meetings are co-convened by Canada, China, and the European Union. They aim to strengthen international cooperation to advance the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Since 2005, Canada's emissions have gone down by 10% while our economy has grown by 42% and our population by 28%. That means we are producing more, but with less climate pollution thanks to cleaner energy, better technology, and smarter ways of doing business.

With the Climate Competitiveness Strategy, the Government of Canada is building a path to enhance economic competitiveness and build certainty for investors while continuing to take strong action to address climate change.

Canada's electricity systems will be the foundation upon which long-term productivity and economic and climate competitiveness are built. Our electricity grid, one of the cleanest in the world, facilitates access to the clean power that businesses around the world are looking for in sectors ranging from aluminum to steel to AI. Through the release of the discussion paper, Powering Canada Strong: A National Strategy for an Electrified Canadian Economy, the Government of Canada is seeking feedback to inform how it can better support shared goals.

Canada's clean technology sector generated $9.7 billion in economic activity in 2024. Canada is the world's fourth-largest producer of renewable electricity, and our oil and gas sector is reducing emissions through significant decarbonization initiatives.

Canada's enhanced methane regulations provide investor certainty, support responsible resource development, and are projected to reduce 304 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions while delivering approximately $23.9 billion in net benefits between 2028 and 2040, driving investment in clean energy and technology.

Canada is a member of the Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets, a partnership with countries such as the United Kingdom, France, and Singapore to expand high-integrity carbon markets and attract global investment in emissions reductions.

Canada co-launched the Powering Past Coal Alliance in 2017 with the United Kingdom. Over 180 countries, sub-nationals, and businesses have joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance, including Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries: Chile, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, and Singapore. The Powering Past Coal Alliance is seeking international support for energy transition through the Call to Action on No New Coal, which asks countries to reflect no new unabated coal in their electricity systems as part of their national climate plans, including nationally determined contributions. To date, 26 countries and the European Union have signed on.

Canada's newly launched Strategy to Protect Nature is backed by $3.8 billion in investments to protect and restore critical habitats; design industrial strategies that work with nature rather than against it; and mobilize capital, including private finance, to sustainably fund conservation.

In Canada, nature-related sectors such as agriculture, forestry, mining, and fisheries, account for approximately 7% of our national gross domestic product.

Associated links

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]