Minister Dabrusin announces 141 new projects to help protect 128 communities from climate risks

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Communities across Canada are adapting to a changing climate. Flooding, extreme heat, wildfires and shoreline erosion affect homes and businesses, put pressure on local infrastructure, and add to the costs that families and municipalities carry. Preparing for these risks in advance is one of the most effective ways to keep people safe and to keep those costs from growing.

Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, and Nature; Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament; Tim Tierney, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; and Carole Saab, CEO of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announced 141 climate resilience projects in 128 communities across Canada, 13 of which are being developed in Nova Scotia. These projects are being supported by $34.2 million from the Green Municipal Fund's Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation Initiative.

The funding supports adaptation plans, climate-focused asset management, risk assessments, financing studies, and projects that reduce risks to communities, homes and businesses. The Canadian Climate Institute estimates that every dollar spent on climate resilience measures in Canada can save up to $15 in the long term.

For example, Halifax Regional Municipality in Nova Scotia is receiving $785,380 to implement cooling measures in parks to protect residents from extreme heat. The city of Port Coquitlam in British Columbia is receiving $789,600 to advance flood resilient infrastructure. The Regional Municipality of Waterloo in Ontario is receiving $649,870 to mitigate extreme heat for resident housing. The Kanesatake Lands in Quebec is receiving $1,000,000 to implement solutions to reduce flooding. The city of Saskatoon in Saskatchewan is receiving $135,000 to study residential resilience financing programs.

Protecting Canadians from a changing climate means preparing before the next flood or heat wave, not after. Doing that work now keeps people safe, holds down the costs that families and communities carry, and keeps Canada's economy strong and competitive. The Government of Canada will continue to support communities across the country as they build the resilience their residents depend on.

Quotes

"Canada's climate is changing. Our government is investing to make these communities more resilient, so that people are protected from flooding, extreme heat and other risks. Building that resilience now is how we keep Canadians safe and keep life affordable for the long term."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Building stronger, more resilient communities requires partnership at every level of government. Before serving as Member of Parliament, I led Halifax's municipal climate change team, where I saw firsthand how federal investments help communities turn ambition into action. Through this investment, our government is helping Halifax protect residents from extreme heat while supporting practical, local solutions that make our communities safer, healthier, and better prepared for the impacts of climate change."

– Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament

"Canadian municipalities are tackling climate change head-on--working every day to keep residents safe, protect vital infrastructure, and build communities that can adapt to whatever comes next. This investment empowers communities in every region of the country to turn that commitment into action. FCM, with the support of the Government of Canada, is proud to stand with local leaders as they chart a more resilient path forward for the people they serve." – Tim Tierney, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"Protecting communities from the growing impacts of climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing Canadian municipalities today. FCM is proud to empower them as they find new and innovative ways to adapt to become more resilient, bolster public safety, and secure critical infrastructure."

– Carole Saab, CEO, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Green Municipal Fund manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada to support municipal environmental priorities. This includes a $530 million federal investment in the Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation Initiative, launched in June 2024.

The $530 million investment is part of more than $2 billion in new federal funding under the National Adaptation Strategy to help communities across Canada prepare for climate change.

Since 2024, the Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation initiative has committed $42.3 million to support 231 projects across Canada.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, extreme weather in 2024 caused an estimated record-breaking $9.4 billion in insured losses, making it the most destructive year in Canadian history. In 2025, insured losses exceeded $2.4 billion.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Chris Zhou, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-597-9415, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]