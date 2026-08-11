Government of Canada highlights funding to address the health risks of climate change in Quebec City

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature), announced the award of $354,500 to Santé Québec Capitale-Nationale – Universitaire as part of Health Canada's Climate Change and Health Capacity Building Program.

Through the program, the Government of Canada is providing over $17 million to 24 organizations to support projects that advance knowledge, capacity and innovation in adapting Canada's health sector to climate change.

This funding is being provided through two streams:

HealthADAPT, which supports projects that focus on climate resilient and low-carbon health systems; and

HeatADAPT, which supports projects that protect Canadians from extreme heat.

With financial support from Health Canada, the Direction de santé publique de Santé Québec Capitale-Nationale – Universitaire and community and parapublic organizations in the Capitale-Nationale region are carrying out a project aimed at strengthening the preparedness of all stakeholders--organizations, health care personnel, and the general public--for extreme heat events in order to reduce their impact. This project is part of a broader effort to adapt to climate change. This includes, in particular, the implementation of real-time monitoring of the health impacts of heat on the population, as well as awareness-raising initiatives, support services, and efforts to facilitate coordination between public health authorities, local organizations, and those most vulnerable to heat.

Quotes

"As climate change continues to bring more frequent and extreme heat events, we must ensure our health systems are ready to protect Canadians, including people most at risk. This project will strengthen our ability to respond to extreme heat events in the Capitale-Nationale region and will help communities adapt to the effects of climate change."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"The community is essential to the success of the ADAPTATIONChaleur initiative in the Capitale-Nationale region." Community organizations play a key role in anticipating and tailoring our public health responses to different groups and individuals who are vulnerable to heat. Like many local organizations, La Dauphine is on the front lines when it comes to the impacts of climate change on its users. Its participation in the project demonstrates its commitment to protecting and doing even more for the at-risk youth who attend the organization." "

– Isabelle Goupil-Sormany, Physician, Direction de santé publique de Santé Québec Capitale-Nationale – Universitaire

"Climate change is already affecting people's health, from extreme heat to poor air quality. We're working with partners across the country to strengthen our health system so it can better respond and protect Canadians when these impacts happen."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

Quick facts

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy (NAS) and the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan (GOCAAP) outline the federal government's overarching framework on climate adaptation. HealthADAPT and HeatADAPT support health-related goals under NAS and GOCAAP

Since 2018, the Government of Canada has invested $7.2 million through HealthADAPT in partnership with 16 health authorities across 11 provinces and territories.

In 2024, HeatADAPT was launched as part of the program. Under this stream, $13.3 million has been invested to address the growing health risks associated with extreme heat.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $6.6 billion in climate change adaptation since 2015. This includes $2.1 billion in commitments since fall 2022 to implement the NAS and support other adaptation-related activities.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: William Des Marais, Policy Advisor, Office of the Secretary of State (Nature), [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]