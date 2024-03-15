VERONA, Italy, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, concluded a three-day visit to Italy, where he joined his G7 counterparts to discuss innovation and the governance and responsible use of emerging technologies.

Artificial intelligence (AI) was prominent in the discussions, with a particular focus on its safe, secure and responsible development, deployment and use. Minister Champagne reiterated Canada's position that building trust in so-called frontier technologies is key to its adoption and use by both consumers and businesses.

The G7 ministers agreed to support the adoption of AI by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to help make their business processes more effective and efficient.

As part of their discussions, the ministers also stressed the foundational role of semiconductors across all industries. Together, they also committed to setting up a forum for information sharing and best practices to help create more secure and resilient supply chains.

Quote

"Canada is a world leader when it comes to the governance and responsible use of AI and other emerging technologies. This meeting of the G7 ministers was a great opportunity to reiterate Canada's commitment to working with like-minded partners to balance the economic promise of these new technologies with the appropriate safeguards. Canada will also continue to work alongside its G7 partners and other industrialized democracies to make our supply chains more resilient."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Governance of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology were two areas of cooperation identified by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Italian leader's recent visit to Canada .

during the Italian leader's recent visit to . Canada's proposed Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2022 (Bill C-27), which includes the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), is among the first legislative measures in the world to propose a legal framework for AI.

proposed Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2022 (Bill C-27), which includes the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), is among the first legislative measures in the world to propose a legal framework for AI. The Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, announced by Minister Champagne on September 27, 2023 , will enable Canadian companies to demonstrate that they are developing and using generative AI systems responsibly and will strengthen Canadians' confidence in the technology.

