Government of Canada launches ElevateIP to help Canadian innovators access intellectual property services and announces Indigenous intellectual property grant recipients

Canadian start-ups and small and medium-sized companies are key drivers of innovation across Canada and in every sector of the economy. They bring innovative products, services and ideas to market, often with valuable intellectual property (IP) that can be developed, managed and leveraged for success.

At the same time, respect for and recognition of Indigenous peoples' intellectual property knowledge and culture is integral to the social, cultural and economic interests of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. The protection and preservation of Indigenous intellectual property benefit Indigenous communities, organizations, businesses, innovators and creators.

Today, on World IP Day, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, launched a call for proposals for ElevateIP. Through this $90 million program, the government will provide funding to business accelerators and incubators (BAI) and BAI networks to ensure start-ups from across Canada can make the most of their IP. ElevateIP offers BAIs the ability to provide individualized IP programming to start-ups in three key areas: the development of IP strategies, the implementation of IP strategies, and IP education and awareness.

Minister Champagne also announced the recipients of the 2021–2022 Indigenous Intellectual Property Program grant. As part of Canada's Intellectual Property Strategy, the grants help Indigenous organizations achieve their goals and increase their capacity to strategically manage IP. Five organizations have received a total of $116,665 to support initiatives to advocate for their interests; explore ways to make the IP system more accessible; and develop their own policies, educational resources and IP pilot projects. This investment will help Indigenous communities in Canada protect Indigenous knowledge and cultural expressions.

"Developing and retaining intellectual property is vitally important for the success of Canada's innovation strategy. Preserving IP is also key to the protection of Indigenous knowledge and cultural expressions. As we celebrate World IP Day today, I am proud to highlight these two initiatives that demonstrate how Canada is building a strong IP system that accelerates Canada's growth—for everyone.

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

In 2018, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada launched a comprehensive national Intellectual Property Strategy to help businesses protect and capitalize on their intellectual property (IP) through education and awareness initiatives, the development of new IP tools, and legislative reform.

Budget 2021 announced $90 million over four years to create ElevateIP.

over four years to create ElevateIP. ElevateIP began accepting proposals on April 26, 2022 , and will remain open until June 28, 2022 . Business Accelerators and Incubators (BAI) and BAI networks that may be interested in applying are invited to visit the ElevateIP website for more information.

, and will remain open until . Business Accelerators and Incubators (BAI) and BAI networks that may be interested in applying are invited to visit the ElevateIP website for more information. The Indigenous Intellectual Property Program aligns with government's broader commitments toward reconciliation, recognition of Indigenous rights and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

The IP system can be used to protect certain expressions and uses of Indigenous knowledge, arts and culture, but a better understanding of the complex relationship between the current IP system and Indigenous knowledge and cultural expressions is needed in order to move forward, in collaboration with First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

Budget 2021 renewed the Indigenous Community Business Fund for First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation communities providing services and supporting jobs for their members through collectively owned businesses and microbusinesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Budget 2022 proposes to invest an additional $190.5 million to help Indigenous communities and organizations in 2022–2023.

to help Indigenous communities and organizations in 2022–2023. Budget 2021 also expanded the Aboriginal Entrepreneurship Program to directly support Indigenous-led businesses and help Indigenous communities generate wealth by improving access to capital and business opportunities.

