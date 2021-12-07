Minister concludes meetings with key stakeholders in Detroit in light of the proposed harmful EV provisions

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As we continue to address the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19, we are also working toward a sustainable and greener economic recovery that will create new jobs and opportunities for workers.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, travelled to Detroit, Michigan, to meet with key automotive industry stakeholders, including representatives from General Motors and Stellantis. The automotive sector is an important part of Canada's economy, supporting more than half a million good jobs. Zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) and the batteries that power them will be essential components of the future growth and prosperity of this industry, and their adoption will help us reach our ambitious climate goals.

During his meetings, the Minister emphasized the highly integrated nature of the North American automotive sector and highlighted the mutual benefit this brings to workers on both sides of the border. He also brought up concerns about the proposed American incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles produced in the United States, which are inconsistent with various trade agreements, including the recently renegotiated Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

The Minister also discussed opportunities for investment in Canada, at all stages of the battery and ZEV supply chain, as we work to become a leading destination for the design, development and manufacturing of the sustainable technologies of the future.

Quote

"Today's meetings were an opportunity to advance Canada's leadership in producing zero-emission vehicles. We must continue to build on the strong relationship between Canada and the United States to ensure that the North American automotive industry, one of the most integrated and productive in the world, remains competitive and continues to create good jobs for generations to come."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Every single day of the year, $300 million in auto trade flows across our border.

in auto trade flows across our border. The automotive sector contributes $16 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and is one of the country's largest export industries.

to gross domestic product and is one of the country's largest export industries. In February 2021 , Canada and United States committed to aligning and accelerating policy actions to support the transportation sectors as they work to address climate change.

, and committed to aligning and accelerating policy actions to support the transportation sectors as they work to address climate change. Supporting a strong and unified North American automotive sector in the transition toward zero-emission vehicles contributes to both countries' climate change goals and positions Canada to benefit economically from this global shift.

to benefit economically from this global shift. On average, automotive parts built in Canada and the United States cross our border up to six times before they go into a final vehicle that rolls off the assembly line.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Laurie Bouchard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

