OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, met with major international food processors to continue the Government of Canada's efforts to bring relief for Canadian consumers, and these processors have committed to supporting the government's efforts to stabilize food prices.

During the meeting, the ministers emphasized the importance of food processors working in parallel with retailers to support new strategies and actions that will make a real difference to stabilizing grocery prices in Canada.

The ministers acknowledged that, while there are numerous challenges, there is a need for greater competition and innovation in this sector.

Actions coming from the processors must not negatively impact small suppliers or the price that farmers receive for their products, nor should they impact pricing mechanisms as determined by supply-managed industries.

The ministers vowed to collaborate with all industry actors to bring relief to Canadians. Stressing the need for a wide-ranging approach, the ministers look forward to continuing to work with the largest food processors and other industry actors—both domestic and foreign—in the coming weeks to stabilize food prices in Canada.

