Minister Bibeau announces reappointment to the Canadian Grain Commission

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the reappointment of Lonny McKague as Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) for a three-year term effective February 13, 2021.

Mr. McKague was first appointed as Commissioner of the CGC in 2017 and his forty years of experience as a primary producer has provided him with knowledge of current social and economic issues facing producers and their businesses. In his role as Commissioner, together with farmers, exporters and technical experts, he has represented the Government of Canada in international trade missions with key customers of Canadian grain.

Prior to joining the CGC, Mr. McKague served as a Director and a Founding Member of Ogema Elevator Ltd, a provider of grain elevator products and services in Ogema, Saskatchewan. He is also a former president of the Canadian Limousin Association and the local Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an appointment process that is transparent and merit-based, to search for Canadians who reflect public sector values of respect for democracy, people, integrity, stewardship, and excellence.

"The Canadian Grain Commission plays an integral role in supporting Canada's reputation as a consistent and reliable source of high-quality grain. With over four decades of experience in the industry, I am confident that our hardworking grain farmers will continue to benefit from Mr. McKague's valuable expertise."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Canadian Grain Commission regulates grain handling in Canada and establishes and maintains science-based standards of quality for Canadian grain. Our research, programs and services help support Canada's reputation as a consistent and reliable source of high-quality grain.

Biography - Lonny McKague

Lonny McKague has extensive leadership experience in the agricultural sector. He has operated a farm in south central Saskatchewan for over 40 years and has been serving as a Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission since 2017. This experience has enabled him to gain a deep understanding of the current social and economic issues facing producers and their businesses. Successfully navigating his farming operation through the many production, handling, transportation, and marketing challenges provided him with a profound working knowledge of the dynamic global market facing producers today.

Through his work with the Canadian Grain Commission, Mr. McKague has shown himself to be passionate about maintaining the integrity, reputation and promotion of Canadian grain for domestic and international trade.

Mr. McKague studied Vocational Agriculture and Agriculture Business Management at the University of Saskatchewan.

