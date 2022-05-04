Minister Announces Lifeline for Thousands of Canadians Awaiting Transplants: $1 Million in Health Canada Funding for Revolutionary AI-based Organ Transplant Solution

The company behind the life-saving tech, Ortho BioMed Inc., received an Innovative Solutions Canada grant of $150,000 in 2020 to develop an early-stage prototype

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - In a speech to mark the end of National Organ Transplantation and Donation Awareness Week, the Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced $1 million in funding for Toronto-based company Ortho BioMed Inc:

"Ensuring the health and safety of Canadians is vital, and our government is proud to support cutting-edge companies as they push the limits of technology in finding innovative ways to improve Canada's organ and tissue donation and transplant ecosystem."

The Decision Support Panel displays predicted transplant outcomes, wait times until the next available organ, and estimated patient survival. (CNW Group/Ortho BioMed Inc.)

In Canada , demand for organ donations is overwhelming. End-stage kidney disease (ESKD) alone affects over 40,000, with more than 200 in every million Canadians requiring renal replacement therapy indefinitely.

, demand for organ donations is overwhelming. End-stage kidney disease (ESKD) alone affects over 40,000, with more than 200 in every million Canadians requiring renal replacement therapy indefinitely. Despite that, only a few thousand transplants happen each year. In 2019, the donation rate across all solid organs was just around 38 donors per million population.

Transplants only remain viable for a finite number of hours after a donor passes away. Challenges around predicting the time of death also mean all too many life-saving donations are lost. Doctors face a race against limited time, legal and ethical protocols, and an array of complex medical variables when attempting to match organ recipients with suitable donors.

Ortho BioMed's technology can improve how clinicians predict heart and brain death. It can also quickly compare a broader pool of potential organ donors with recipients. AI can also predict which organ will last the longest after transplant to each individual, improving the longevity of the transplants and saving lives.

Nick Sajadi is Ortho BioMed CTO:

"AI in healthcare is already saving Canadian lives. Genetics looks for mutations linked to diseases in our DNA. With the help of AI, body scans can now spot cancer and vascular diseases early and predict the health issues people might face. AI can also significantly improve organ donation rates and outcomes for patients. This tool will augment clinical decision-making during pre-transplant, donor-recipient matching, and post-transplant care periods. It's about saving lives and also making lives better."

About Ortho BioMed Inc.

Ortho BioMed offers custom AI solutions for different industries. It also provides a complete suite of design, development, compliance, and manufacturing services for medical devices.

www.orthobiomed.ca

SOURCE Ortho BioMed Inc.

For further information: Media inquiries: [email protected], +1(833)302-3036