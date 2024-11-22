Minister Anand and Minister Saks highlight the government's tax break for all Canadians and new Working Canadians Benefit

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The past few years have been challenging. It feels like the price of everything has gone up. And while inflation is back to the 2 per cent target and interest rates have been cut four times this year, we know that Canadians aren't yet feeling that in their household budgets.

Our government can't set prices at the checkout, but we can give Canadians more money in their pockets – to help them afford the things they need and save for the things they want.

Today in Ottawa, the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, and the Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, Yasir Naqvi, met with a local Ottawa business owner to highlight the government's plan to put more money in Canadians' pockets.

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on November 21, starting December 14, we're giving a tax break to all Canadians. With a GST/HST exemption across the country, Canadians will be able to buy essentials like groceries, snacks, children's clothing, and gifts – all tax-free.

This new tax break will apply to:

Prepared foods, including pre-made meals and salads, vegetable trays, and sandwiches

Restaurant meals, whether dine-in, takeout, or delivery

Snacks, including chips, candy, and granola bars

Beer, wine, and cider

Children's clothing, footwear, car seats, and diapers

Children's toys, such as board games, dolls, and video-game consoles

Books, print newspapers, and puzzles, for all ages

Christmas trees

This tax break is projected to last until February 15th. This will deliver meaningful savings for Canadians by making essentially all food GST/HST free, providing real relief at the cash register.

Working Canadians will also get some cash back. We're doing this by providing a new Working Canadians Rebate. That means, Canadians who worked in 2023 with net earnings up to $150,000, will see a $250 cheque in their bank account or mailbox, starting early spring. With the Working Canadians Rebate, we are putting money directly into the pockets of the middle-class – those who have worked so hard to beat inflation. This will give 18.7 million Canadians that extra help to buy what they need.

We encourage Parliament and all parties to get this legislation passed quickly and unanimously, so workers and working families get more money in their pockets.

Families will be spending quality time together over the coming weeks. Some will light Christmas trees for Santa to put gifts underneath. Some will share meals with family and friends. Some might just make hot chocolate, order some take out, and stay in for a movie night. With today's announcements, we're making the holidays easier and helping Canadians start the new year with a little more in their pockets.

Quotes

"This holiday season, we're giving a tax break to all Canadians. Whether you visit a local restaurant, pick up a pre-made meal at the grocery checkout, or grab a bag of chips at your neighborhood convenience store — you can focus on celebrating with family and friends, with a little more money in your pocket."



The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

"We're working to give Canadian families a break. With a break on your taxes this winter and the Working Canadians Rebate in the spring, we're making life more affordable when you need it the most."



The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The past few years have been challenging for many members of my community. Even though inflation is down, household budgets remain stretched. That's why we're introducing a GST/HST break on essentials like groceries, children's clothing, and holiday items—to help Canadians save when it matters most. Our goal is simple: to make life more affordable and allow families to enjoy the holiday season."



Yasir Naqvi

Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The GST/HST would be fully relieved on the supply or importation of qualifying goods for a period beginning on December 14, 2024 , and ending on February 15, 2025 . Further details on the qualifying goods are available here. A family spending $2,000 on qualifying goods, such as children's clothing, shoes and toys, diapers, books, snacks for the house, or restaurant meals would pay $100 less GST over the two-month period. In provinces where the HST will also be removed from qualifying goods ( Ontario , Newfoundland and Labrador , Nova Scotia , New Brunswick , and Prince Edward Island ), Canadians will save even more on tax. In Ontario , a family spending $2,000 on the same qualifying purchases would pay $260 less HST over the two-month period.

, and ending on . Further details on the qualifying goods are available here. Canadians who have claimed tax credits for Canada Pension Plan/Quebec Pension Plan contributions or for Employment Insurance (EI) or Quebec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP) premiums, and those who reported income from EI or QPIP benefits, with individual net income below $150,000 in 2023, would be eligible for the Working Canadians Rebate. Eligible Canadians would begin receiving the payments starting in early spring 2025.

in 2023, would be eligible for the Working Canadians Rebate. Eligible Canadians would begin receiving the payments starting in early spring 2025. The government is focused on making life more affordable for Canadians, with actions that are already saving families and individuals thousands of dollars a year, including: A new National School Food Program, with $1 billion over five years to provide meals for up to 400,000 more kids each year, ensuring all children have the food they need to have the best start in life, regardless of their family circumstances. The Program is expected to save the average participating family with two children $800 per year in grocery costs, with lower-income families benefitting the most. More money through the Canada Child Benefit, to help with the costs of raising children and make a real difference in the lives of children in Canada . The Canada Child Benefit, which is providing up to nearly $8,000 per child in 2024-25, is indexed annually to keep up with the cost of living and has helped lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty since its launch in 2016. Saving families up to $14,3000 per child, per year with the Canada -wide $10 -a-day child care system, which has already cut fees for regulated child care to an average of $10 -a-day or less in over half of all provinces and territories and by 50 per cent or more in all others. Saving families about $730 per year with the Canadian Dental Care Plan, which is already available for children under 18, with family incomes under $90,000 , because no one should have to choose between taking care of their kids' teeth and putting food on the table.



Related products

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Media may contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]