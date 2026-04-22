NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations issued the following statement:

"On Monday, Indigenous leaders and government partners from around the world came together to mark the start of the 25th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. At the forum, Minister Alty was joined by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, First Nations, Inuit and Métis Elders, Ruth Mercredi, Minnie Grey, and Alberta Malcolm, as well as Reception keynote speaker Be'sha Blondin, and Senator Margo Greenwood.

Canada was clear throughout: Indigenous rights are fundamental to achieving improved health outcomes and meaningful climate action, and these solutions must be Indigenous–led.

At the Permanent Forum plenary, Minister Alty discussed Indigenous Peoples' resilience in the face of climate change, and highlighted Canada's recently launched $3.8–billion A Force of Nature strategy, which emphasizes the importance of Indigenous–led conservation in protecting lands, waters, and ways of life. The forum also presented an opportunity for the Canadian delegation to learn more about other international best practices that support community–driven climate adaptation grounded in culture, language, and Traditional Knowledge.

Canada also hosted an event that looked at how important the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is for protecting health. Chaired by Senator Margo Greenwood, the discussion brought together Indigenous leaders, experts, and governments to talk about how implementing the Declaration helps Indigenous Peoples improve their health and well–being.

Minister Alty also had productive bilateral meetings with the Secretary of Peoples and Nationalities of Ecuador, Julia Angulo Giron, Norway's State Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Singrid Ina Simonsen, and Australia's Ambassador for First Nations People, Justin Mohammed.

The 25th session of the Permanent Forum reminded us all that Indigenous rights and health are deeply interconnected. Canada will keep working, at home and with our partners around the world, to advance reconciliation as we continue to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and support Indigenous–led solutions, guided by the leadership of First Nations, Inuit and Métis voices."

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SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]