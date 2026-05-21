WINNIPEG, MB, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Grand Chief Walter Wastesicoot, Sovereign Keewatin Yahthi Nations Grand Council (Manitoba), and Interim Director Celina Dorame, First Nations Public Service Secretariat – which is an initiative of the First Nations Summit (British Columbia) – announced $1.8 million in additional funding to support First Nations in Northern Manitoba and British Columbia.

The Honourable Minister Alty joined Grand Chief Wastesicoot to celebrate this announcement in Winnipeg with the Sovereign Keewatin Yahthi Nations. This funding will help communities participate in federal consultations, particularly on major projects that affect them and their traditional territories.

This investment is part of the $10.1 million committed in Budget 2025 over three years to continue the Federal Initiative on Consultation. This initiative provides communities with support for training, tools, communications, networking, research and information technology. With this funding, we are supporting communities to participate meaningfully in consultations on projects that affect them, while working together to build shared success and strengthen respectful relationships between Indigenous Peoples and Canada.

Quotes

"When First Nations have the tools and capacity to participate meaningfully in consultations, real opportunities follow – for communities, for future generations, and for Canada as a whole. This investment is about ensuring we uphold our obligations so that major projects move forward responsibly and in real partnership with Indigenous Peoples."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"We move forward together by recognizing the ongoing impacts of colonization and continuing in our sovereignty as First Nations. Reclaiming autonomy is a shared effort that grows through respect, listening, and working together like we have here today. While many systems are still based on old ways of thinking, there is a real opportunity to work in partnership with governments, industry, and allies on major projects, to increase understanding and recognition. By taking this approach, we can honour our ancestors, carry their teachings forward, and support a future built on respect, learning, and shared progress."

Grand Chief Walter Wastesicoot

SKY Nations Grand Council

Keewatin Tribal Council

"Strong consultation capacity starts with strong governance. FNPSS is mandated by BC First Nations to support the development of strong and effective First Nations public service administrations across the province, and that includes ensuring communities have what they need to engage in federal consultation processes. Across BC, many First Nations are currently managing these responsibilities through existing administrative roles, often without dedicated resources, training, or coordination tools. This funding is an important step toward changing that."

Celina Dorame, Interim Director

First Nations Public Service Secretariat

"Engagement with First Nations on the decisions, projects and developments that impact their lands and livelihoods is more than a box to check on the road to getting projects built – it is an accelerant to building stronger projects and stronger communities. This investment will support First Nations communities to participate in consultations in meaningful ways and ensure true partnership and alignment on our shared priorities."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, Minister responsible for CanNor, and Member of Parliament for Churchill--Keewatinook Aski

Quick facts

The funding announced as part of the Federal Initiative on Consultation complements the Major Project Office's $40 million over three years from Budget 2025 to support capacity for Indigenous consultation on major projects. Funding will primarily support the participation of Indigenous Peoples in consultation processes for projects being considered under the Building Canada Act.

The announcement builds on existing funding for a number of other resource centres, including: First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute, Quebec (2016) Métis Settlements General Council, Alberta (2017) Métis Nations-Saskatchewan (2017) Otipemisiwak Métis Government (OMG), Alberta (2018) File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council, Saskatchewan (2018)



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SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]