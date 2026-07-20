Minister Alty highlights increased Canada Child Benefit support for families in the Northwest Territories

Enhanced tax-free support to benefit nearly 4,500 families in the Northwest Territories starting July 20, 2026

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is lowering costs for families by strengthening the Canada Child Benefit (CCB). The CCB is a monthly tax-free payment to help them with the costs of raising children.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, highlighted the program's continued delivery of meaningful tax-free support to families in the Northwest Territories.

Starting this month, the CCB will provide families with up to $8,157 per child under the age of 6 and up to $6,883 per child aged 6 to 17. This represents an increase of up to $160 per child under age 6 and up to $135 per child aged 6 to 17 compared to the previous year, helping families manage everyday expenses such as groceries, clothing and child care. In the Northwest Territories alone, the CCB provides over $37 million in benefits to approximately 4,500 families each year, helping reduce financial pressures and contributing to the financial stability of households across the Northwest Territories.

Today, nationally, the CCB supports about 3.6 million families caring for 6 million children, delivering approximately $30 billion in annual tax-free payments. The CCB has helped to lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty and has put more money directly into the pockets of parents who need it most.

Quotes

"Making life more affordable for families so that children have every opportunity to learn, grow, and reach their full potential is a critical part of our government's commitment to building stronger communities and a more prosperous Canada. By increasing the Canada Child Benefit, we're putting more money in the pockets of parents across the Northwest Territories to help pay for groceries, school supplies, and other everyday essentials."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Starting Monday, the Canada Child Benefit is going up for 3.5 million Canadian families. This increased monthly payment will help cover everyday expenses like school supplies, clothing, and groceries. When we invest in kids, we're investing in our future and building Canada strong."

The Honourable Anna Gainey

Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

Quick facts

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly tax-free benefit based on the prior year's income. It provides support for low- to middle-income families with children to help with the cost of raising children.

The amount received under the CCB depends on a few key factors, including the number and the ages of children in care, and prior year's adjusted net family income. For example, a family with one child aged 5 and one child aged 9 with an adjusted family net income of $65,000 will receive approximately $11,430 in 2026–27. This represents nearly $400 more than they would have received in 2025–26.

The CCB is designed to be responsive to the costs of living and has been annually indexed to inflation since 2018, guaranteeing that families receive both rising and predictable support that they can rely on.

Annual indexation takes effect on July 1 to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

Numerous research studies and reports have found that the CCB has had the following impact: Made it easier for single low-income mothers to make ends meet, with 85% of respondents indicating they would struggle significantly without the CCB. Helped low-income families spend more on necessities such as such as food, shelter, and children's clothing. Reduced the rate of severe food insecurity by one-third among low-income families.



Associated links

Canada Child Benefit

Children's Special Allowances

Prime Minister Carney launches National Food Security Strategy

National School Food Program

Canada's First Poverty Reduction Strategy

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SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Aaron Rosenbaum, Digital Communications and Operations Advisor, Office of the Secretary of State (Children and Youth), [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]