Government of Canada seeks input on redesigned Additions to Reserve Policy

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is seeking feedback on a draft of the redesigned Additions to Reserve (ATR) Policy.

Land is fundamental to First Nations' identities, cultures, and heritage. It supports community planning, economic participation, investment, housing, and infrastructure development. A clearer, faster, and more predictable process for adding land to reserves can help First Nations advance their priorities and create new opportunities for community growth and prosperity.

This draft policy builds on years of engagement with First Nations, provinces and territories, and technical partners, through which more than 1,000 recommendations were received. It reflects a commitment to implementing meaningful improvements as quickly as possible to create a more efficient, transparent, and predictable additions-to-reserve process.

Participants are invited to share their feedback in one of the following ways:

The review period is open until September 22, 2026.

Input received during the review period will help shape the final policy and ensure it reflects the priorities and perspectives of First Nations and other partners.

Quotes

"Land is fundamental to the identity, culture, strength, and future of First Nations communities. This redesigned policy builds on years of engagement to improve the Additions to Reserve process so that First Nations can advance their priorities with greater clarity, efficiency, and predictability. Together, we are taking practical steps to support First Nations-led growth, including economic development, housing, infrastructure, and community well-being, while creating benefits for neighbouring communities and Canada's economy."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The federal Additions to Reserve Policy was established in 1972.

Extensive engagement with First Nations and stakeholders helped inform the redesigned policy, generating more than 1,000 recommendations.

Since the appointment of the Honourable Rebecca Alty as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 76 additions to reserve have been approved, adding more than 136,000 acres of land to reserves across Canada.

Additions to reserve can create significant economic opportunities for First Nations by supporting business development, attracting investment, and creating jobs.

Urban reserves consistently deliver strong results, boosting employment, increasing own-source revenues, and strengthening regional economies.

A 2014 study found six urban reserves generated over 7,000 jobs and more than $1 billion in economic benefits.

A 2019 Manitoba study similarly found increased First Nation revenues and economic spillovers for neighbouring municipalities through service agreements and commercial activity.

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SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Patrick Vaughan, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]