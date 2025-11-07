Minister Ali tables the 2025 Public Accounts, the 2024-25 Departmental Results Reports and Supplementary Estimates (B), 2025-26

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today in Parliament, the President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, tabled the Public Accounts of Canada 2025 and the Departmental Results Reports for 2024–25. These documents provide detailed information about the expenditures and accomplishments of departments and agencies from April 2024 to March 2025.

The President of the Treasury Board also tabled the Supplementary Estimates (B), 2025–26. These Estimates present new funding for the current fiscal year to support government priorities like housing, reconciliation and investing in the Canadian Armed Forces. This funding has already been accounted for in Budget 2025.

Quote

"Every Canadian should be able to see how public money is managed and spent. It's a fundamental part of our democratic system. That's why the Government of Canada not only tables financial documents in Parliament, but also makes this information available online as open data for all Canadians to see and analyze."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Associated Products

Associated Links

Stay connected

X: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Matthieu Perrotin, Director of Issues and Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]