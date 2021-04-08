OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced reappointments in the transportation sector. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and are active members in their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their transportation positions.

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority

Michael Saunders ( Ottawa, Ontario ), reappointed as Chief Executive Officer for a term of two years.

Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Company

Timothy R. Clutterbuck ( Welland, Ontario ), reappointed as a member for a term of four years; and

( ), reappointed as a member for a term of four years; and Debbie Zimmerman ( St. Catharines, Ontario ), reappointed as a member for a term of four years.

These Canadians were appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council appointment process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity.

Quote

"I wish these highly qualified Canadians every success to continue to serve in the transportation sector. Their reappointments will ensure continued good governance."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

Associated links

