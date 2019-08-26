MINISO Canada to Launch 'Marvel x Miniso' Exclusive Collaboration at Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre

The Canadian outpost of the international brand will be introducing a wide range of Miniso products featuring superheroes from the Marvel cinematic universe, through the creation of a concept store located within the Miniso Vaughan Mills location – the first partnership of its kind in Canada. The product range, titled Marvel x Miniso, includes home, lifestyle and beauty products such as water bottles, pillows, stationery, and more – branded with Marvel favourites such as Iron Man, Captain America and Thor.

The public grand opening for the concept store is Saturday, August 31st from 11AM to 9PM featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony, ceremonial drum performance, Marvel-themed photobooth, and giveaways. The opening weekend will continue on Sunday, September 1st from 11AM to 7PM, and Monday, September 2nd from 10AM to 7PM. Each customer will receive a free gift with purchase over $25, while quantities last.

Miniso Canada is excited and honoured to be partnering with a brand as hugely successful and widely-recognized as Marvel, signifying a thrilling new chapter for the brand. After the launch of the Marvel collaboration at the Vaughan Mills location, there are plans in place to potentially introduce the concept store within Miniso Canada locations in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

About MINISO

Established in 2013 in Tokyo, MINISO is known for their millennial appeal – delivering stylish, high quality lifestyle products including cosmetics, home furnishings, kitchenware and electronic accessories at an affordable price point. As one of the world's fastest growing global retailers, MINISO's ambitious approach to expansion includes 50 stores in Canada and continues with a goal of opening 6,000 new stores globally by 2020.

Please visit www.miniso.ca, www.instagram.com/miniso.canada, and www.facebook.com/minisoca for more information.

About Marvel

Marvel Entertainment, founded in June 1998, is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, and is mainly known for its Marvel Comics, Marvel Animation, and Marvel Television units.

