MINISO Canada Officially Launches the First Ever 'Marvel x Miniso' Collaboration in Canada

The launch began with a private media and VIP preview before the store opened to the public. The grand opening commenced with a ribbon cutting done by members of Miniso and Miniso Canada's management team. The opening activities also included a Marvel-themed photo booth, live traditional drumming, and giveaways.

The turnout was one of the largest openings for Miniso, which saw over 500 excited customers waiting in line before the store opened, to explore the collection which features Miniso housewares and lifestyle products branded with Marvel superhero characters. Customer reaction the store and the products was overwhelming, with thousands of social media posts, mentions and comments. The concept store is now fully open to the public.

Also in attendance were top executives from Disney, Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre, and Miniso business partners, as well as an array of top Canadian lifestyle and parenting influencers.

The collaboration is a result of Miniso wanted to introduce a special and culturally relevant collaboration, and Marvel was the ideal partner considering their massive brand appeal. After launching in a few other countries, Miniso moved forward with this huge launch for the Canadian market, with the goal of introducing the Marvel x Miniso concept stores into other Miniso Canada locations soon.

About MINISO

Established in 2013 in Tokyo, MINISO is known for their millennial appeal – delivering stylish, high quality lifestyle products including cosmetics, home furnishings, kitchenware and electronic accessories at an affordable price point. As one of the world's fastest growing global retailers, MINISO's ambitious approach to expansion includes 50 stores in Canada and continues with a goal of opening 6,000 new stores globally by 2020.

Please visit www.miniso.ca, www.instagram.com/miniso.canada, and www.facebook.com/minisoca for more information.

About Marvel

Marvel Entertainment, founded in June 1998, is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, and is mainly known for its Marvel Comics, Marvel Animation, and Marvel Television units.

