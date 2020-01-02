Mining Technology Conference to Expand its Digital Reach

SUDBURY, ON, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - After two successful years connecting mining industry challenges with people, the third annual Beyond Digital Transformation conference (BDT2020), to be held on February 5-6, 2020, will expand its digital reach to connect with the true "future" of mining. BDT2020 is co-hosted by PACE.global and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), with Redpath Mining as the conference's Platinum sponsor.

Simultaneous livecast sessions across mining and technology programs and centres across Ontario through the Orion Network will provide a new opportunity for students and professionals to engage in the important topics discussed at BDT2020. The conference will be livecast from Cambrian College's eDome.

BDT2020 is extending a challenge beyond the conference to participating universities, colleges and technology centres to innovate real-life mining industry challenges. These new and exciting ideas will be showcased at the BDT2021 conference.

"In the past two years, BDT2020 has established itself as an important venue for the mining sector to meet and focus on the digital transformation of the industry," said Roy Slack, CIM President and BDT2020 Conference Chair. "There is much synergy between this young and emerging conference and the broad goals of CIM. It's Northern Ontario and Sudbury-centric, an area which has traditionally been and continues to be influential and a global leader in our industry."

"This year we are excited to really push the conference to the next level in attendance, engagement and technology adoption through the reach of the Orion Network and partnership with CIM. I am grateful for the leadership and guidance from our Conference Chair, CIM President Roy Slack, who suggested engaging mining and technology schools in the program as well," said PACE.global CEO, Neha Singh.

Press kits, sponsorship packages and tickets are available for institutions interested in participating as a BDT2020 livecast location through the website www.beyonddigitaltransformation.com.

Registration to attend the conference at the eDome is open and tickets are limited. To get a glimpse of BDT2019 and BDT2018, visit PACE.global's YouTube channel.

For further information: Neha Singh, Founder and CEO, PACE.global, (705) 662-0054, [email protected]

