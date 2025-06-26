Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – This year's bullish run for gold continues to pick up momentum, and it's starting to trickle towards the miners. According to a new report from Reuters, the TSX is currently approaching its own recent record high, as gold mining shares continue to climb. As Iran-Israel tensions escalate, despite the announcement of a supposed cease fire, gold continues to be seen as a safe-haven investment. Gold price bulls continue to shrug off the ceasefire's impact on the precious metal, ahead of the Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell's awaited testimony coming in July. Amid the scramble, investors are seeking out more information on miners, with recent attention turning towards groups such as RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF), Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF), Fuerte Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF), and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU).

Mining’s New Golden Age Driven By Inflation Fears

According to Ammar Al-Joundi, CEO of mining major Agnico Eagle Mines, there's only one reason to buy a gold mining stock: if it gives you a better return than just buying gold. As gold flirts with all-time highs and silver rips through multi-year resistance, investors are beginning to rotate into junior miners as the next logical phase of the precious metals bull run.

RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) today announced it had closed a C$13.8 million brokered offering, including the full exercise of an over-allotment option, helping the company to further advance its portfolio of high-grade, district-scale gold and antimony assets in New Zealand.

"For the first time, RUA GOLD is fully funded to execute all of our exploration plans over the next 12 to 18 months" said CEO, Robert Eckford. "Since listing the Company last year, we have accelerated both the Reefton Project on the South Island, and Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand."

Prior to the announcement, the company recently reported deeper success at its Auld Creek project, where step-out drilling has extended high-grade mineralization 120 metres below the current inferred resource. Hole ACDDH033 intercepted 2.1 metres at 64 g/t AuEq (5.5 g/t gold and 13.1% antimony), increasing the vertical extent of the system from 160 metres to over 280 metres. Multiple targets remain untested, including a 2.5-kilometre gold-in-soil trend to the northwest of the existing Bonanza and Fraternal shoots.

"With the addition of a cornerstone 9.9% investor, we have strengthened our support base, enabling a two-pronged strategy: the continuation of an aggressive drill campaign at the Reefton Project, and the planned commencement of drilling at the Glamorgan Project in Q4 2025," added Eckford. "Both strategies are designed to highlight the exceptional geological potential of New Zealand, supported by a very significant financing."

The latest results at Auld Creek continually demonstrate the robustness of the gold–antimony system. Earlier intercepts include 9.0 metres at 5.9 g/t AuEq and 1.25 metres at 48.3 g/t AuEq — with previous drilling returning 12 metres at 12.2 g/t including a 2-metre interval at 54.8 g/t. Only two of four known mineralized shoots are currently modeled. RUA's strategy includes expanding inferred resources along strike and at depth while also evaluating the critical metals component of the system.

"This is an exciting development to see high-grade gold-antimony mineralization at Auld Creek that is 120 m deeper than the current resource," said Eckford. "Proving out continuity at depth and growing this resource will be a key focus of drilling in the next quarter, while simultaneously drilling the Cumberland-Gallant deposit 3 km to the south."

Three kilometres south of Auld Creek, RUA GOLD is drilling the Gallant prospect inside its Cumberland licence. New hits, such as 1 m @ 26.9 g/t and 1 m @ 16.2 g/t gold, added to earlier assays of 62.2 g/t and a spectacular 1 m @ 1,911 g/t, confirming shallow continuity along the 600 m-long Gallant vein. Gallant is the company's first VRIFY AI–generated target, and step-outs are planned along a two-kilometre structural corridor tied to Cumberland.

Antimony's 2025 spot price has jumped past US$50,000/t after China imposed export controls, and New Zealand now classifies the metal as "critical." That backdrop sharpens Auld Creek's gold-plus-antimony appeal: surface samples top 40 % Sb and multiple holes exceed 8 % Sb—grades seldom reported this early by juniors.

RUA controls about 95% of the historic Reefton Goldfield, which produced over two million ounces at 9–50 g/t. Its hub-and-spoke plan aims to truck near-surface, high-grade feed to a central mill as new data expand each spoke.

North-island flagship Glamorgan spans a four-kilometre gold-arsenic anomaly in the Hauraki belt that hosts the 10 Moz Martha mine. Rock chips grade up to 43 g/t gold, CSAMT surveys outline vein-style resistors, and drill access is in final approval after VRIFY's DORA AI refined targets.

With the oversubscribed $13.8M financing complete and a leadership team behind US$11 billion in past mining exits, RUA GOLD is funding multiple near-surface programs through H2 2025, positioning both gold and antimony as twin growth levers.

Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) recently announced a high-grade gold discovery at the Maria Geralda target of its Antino Project in Suriname, highlighted by 22.5 m averaging 11.88 g/t gold in drill hole MG003. The hole tested a 500 m × 400 m surface anomaly where 54 % of auger samples topped 0.1 g/t, validating the company's systematic exploration work.

"This outstanding start to drilling at Maria Geralda further validates our exploration approach across the 200 km² Antino land package," said Colin Padget, President and CEO of Founders. "The 22.5 m interval grading 11.88 g/t Au represents some of the highest-grade mineralization we've encountered to date. These results demonstrate the substantial discovery potential that exists beyond the property's current established zones. Between this discovery, recent expansions at Upper and Lower Antino, and our ongoing 2025 exploration program, we see significant opportunity to build shareholder value."

The zone is open along strike and at depth, with step-out drilling planned in 2025.

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) recently hit 29.6 m averaging 10.7 g/t gold equivalent in drill hole KM-25-181 at the Kay2 Zone of its Kay Mine Project, including 13.6 m at 17.8 g/t AuEq and a peak assay of 35.8 g/t gold. The intercept lies about 90 m below the Kay2 discovery hole and underscores the zone's open depth potential.

"The high gold grades in the Kay2 Zone continue to indicate a robust mineralized system at Kay and illustrate additional potential for the Kay2 Zone to add value to the overall deposit," said Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO of Arizona Metals. "Results from hole 181 will be included in the upcoming mineral resource estimate for the Kay project, which remains on track for release this month."

With 135,000 m drilled so far, the company is fully funded to deliver a new mineral resource estimate this month and a PEA in the second half of 2025.

Back in May, Fuerte Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) reported drill results from the Los Ingleses vein at its Cristina Project in Chihuahua, headlined by 10.3 g/t AuEq over 2.4 m within a broader 10.5 m zone grading 2.6 g/t AuEq. A second standout hole returned 0.7 g/t AuEq over 95 m that hosts narrower highs of 7.0 g/t AuEq over 1.4 m and 5.6 g/t AuEq over 3.6 m, underscoring open-pit and underground potential.

"Almost every hole drilled to date on the Los Ingleses vein system has encountered very wide, lower-grade intercepts with the widest intercept within 50-100 m of surface, making them excellent candidates for open pit mining," said Tim Warman, CEO of Fuerte. "These wider intercepts typically host one or more narrower, high-grade zones that are in a gold rich area and likely continue at depth. Only a fraction of the Los Ingleses vein system has been drill tested for inclusion in a resource level evaluation."

With 50 holes now completed (13,755 m), the company is building an updated geologic model ahead of a resource estimate later this year.

After reviewing several bids, U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) recently chose Micon-Halyard to create a detailed, "bank-ready" plan for its CK Gold Project in southeast Wyoming. The work will sharpen cost estimates and spell out how the ore will be milled and how filtered tailings will be stored—key steps that follow up on February's prefeasibility study.

The finished plan, expected late 2025, will give the company the numbers it needs to secure permits, line up financing, and decide when to start construction.

