Mining Insiders Are Moving Capital into Overlooked Gold Regions

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Right after the world's largest gold-buying market (China) returned from its holiday break, gold prices resumed their climb, also helping reignite momentum across gold miner stocks along the way. Now analysts are adjusting their forecasts for gold, and for gold stocks, with JP Morgan now seeing $4,000 gold as early as Q2 2026, Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research projecting $4,000 gold by year-end. Industry heavyweight Rob McEwen and Billionaire investor John Paulson are both expecting gold to nearly hit $5,000 within the next few years, which could set the stage for a major rally in gold mining equities. Among the gold companies out there making headlines, there's been recent developments from groups such as including RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF), Monument Mining Limited (TSXV: MMY), Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE-American: ORLA) (TSX: OLA), and Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV) (TSX: ODV).

Gold's run to $3,500 in late April has forced analysts to rethink their forecasts, with Deutsche Bank now seeing $3,700 gold on the horizon. After a brief pullback to $3,300 and most recently crossing back over the $3,400 mark, strength has returned to the sector, and gold mining stocks are starting to reflect that renewed momentum.

RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), a New Zealand-focused explorer, is drawing fresh attention after reporting encouraging new drill results from its Auld Creek project in the Reefton Goldfield—one of the country's most historically productive regions.

Recent assays included 9.0 metres at 5.9 g/t gold equivalent (5.2 g/t Au and 0.16% Sb) from hole ACDDH027, and 1.25 metres at 48.3 g/t AuEq (13.3 g/t Au and 8.1% Sb) from hole ACDDH028. These intercepts, encountered 80 to 100 metres below the current resource outline, point to a zone that may be gaining strength at depth. With mineralization remaining open and early results supporting the company's geological model, Auld Creek is shaping up as a compelling focus in the 2025 campaign.

Auld Creek is just one piece of a broader exploration push across the Reefton district, where RUA GOLD now controls roughly 95% of this historically rich goldfield.

By pairing AI-powered targeting with advanced 3D geological modeling, the company is taking a modern approach to an overlooked region.

According to a recent feature from VRIFY, RUA's exploration team used the DORA platform to analyze over 170,000 data points, helping to generate and rank high-priority targets.

This data-driven strategy has already flagged the Gallant prospect, only 3 km from the past-producing Globe Progress mine, as a standout, with follow-up drilling now underway. The Globe Progress mine itself produced over 610,000 ounces between 2007 and 2016, with another 424,000 ounces extracted prior to 1950. With AI guiding fieldwork, RUA is working to accelerate discovery while reducing exploration risk.

At Gallant, drilling is now targeting potential extensions of a previously reported 20.7-metre vein grading 62.2 g/t gold, which included a 1-metre interval assaying 1,911 g/t. Just a few kilometres away at Murray Creek, visible gold has been noted in the majority of holes drilled so far. Both campaigns are being guided by VRIFY's AI-generated target ranking, helping the team focus efforts on zones with the strongest geological indicators.

At Auld Creek, RUA GOLD's integration of traditional mapping with predictive modeling has delivered compelling results, including 12 metres at 12.2 g/t gold equivalent, highlighted by a 2-metre section grading 54.8 g/t gold. Surface sampling has revealed antimony values above 40%, underscoring the polymetallic potential of the system. Four mineralized shoots have now been confirmed, though only two are currently factored into the project's inferred resource—suggesting ample room for further growth.

Beyond Reefton, RUA GOLD's North Island flagship project, Glamorgan, is shaping up as its own high-impact discovery story. Just downtrend from OceanaGold's high-profile WKP deposit, Glamorgan has already revealed two large gold-arsenic anomalies stretching more than 4 kilometres. Rock samples have returned values up to 43 g/t gold, and with drill targeting now in motion, the project is gaining attention as a possible breakout opportunity in New Zealand's North Island.

While gold is the main attraction, antimony may be the hidden upside. In January 2025, New Zealand added antimony to its official Critical Minerals List—highlighting its growing importance in global supply chains. That puts new strategic weight behind RUA GOLD's high-grade antimony intercepts at Auld Creek, especially as prices have surged above US$50,000 per tonne. For investors watching critical minerals, this angle could add strategic upside.

Backed by a seasoned technical team credited with more than $11 billion in past mining exits and supported by $5.75 million in fresh capital, RUA GOLD is advancing a focused strategy to uncover high-grade opportunities across one of the Southern Hemisphere's most promising yet underexplored gold districts.

With modern tools, disciplined exploration, and a widening resource footprint, RUA GOLD is positioning itself for the kind of rediscovery that puts districts back on the map.

Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF) recently released a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Mercur Gold Project in Utah, outlining a 10-year mine life with average production of nearly 96,000 ounces of gold per year.

At current gold prices, the project carries a $295 million after-tax NPV with a 27% IRR, rising sharply if gold moves higher. With permitting expected in about two years, the Mercur project is shaping up as a significant U.S.-based development story.

Monument Mining Limited (TSXV: MMY) recently entered a collaboration agreement with joint venture partner Odyssey Gold, setting the stage to process ore from the Tuckanarra Gold Project at Monument's Burnakura Mill in Western Australia.

"I am very pleased with the execution of this MOU with Odyssey, which aligns with Monument's development strategy to enhance production potential in the Murchison region," said Cathy Zhai, President and CEO of Monument. "As junior companies continue to navigate the inherent challenges and risks in the Natural Resource industry, this collaboration represents a win-win opportunity and a business model which may expand the potential mine life of the Murchison Gold Project, accelerate capital returns, and enhance free cash flow. It will also support exploration companies' direct access to cash resources without large dilution for advancement of gold discoveries within this prolific Murchison Goldfield."

The deal could increase production by up to 20% while improving mill utilization and free cash flow. Both companies are sharing technical data as they explore a joint path forward.

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE-American: ORLA) (TSX: OLA) kicked off 2025 with record gold production, reporting nearly 48,000 ounces in Q1 thanks to solid output from Camino Rojo and a fast start at its newly acquired Musselwhite mine. Camino Rojo delivered 30,000 ounces and continues to track toward full-year guidance of 110,000–120,000 ounces.

Musselwhite, acquired in late February, produced almost 18,000 ounces in March alone at an impressive grade of 5.55 g/t.

With both mines firing early, and a development project in Nevada still to come, Orla is gaining attention as one of the emerging multi-asset gold producers to watch.

Osisko Development Corp.'s (NYSE: ODV) (TSX: ODV) latest feasibility study highlights the Cariboo Gold Project as one of the most advanced undeveloped gold assets in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. The project projects robust returns, with a base case after-tax NPV5% of C$943 million and a 22.1% IRR, increasing to over C$2 billion NPV at current spot prices.

"The completion of this optimized feasibility study represents a critical milestone for the Cariboo Gold Project, one of the few undeveloped, permitted gold projects in a Tier-1 jurisdiction," said Sean Roosen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Osisko. "With today's favorable gold price backdrop and positive outlook, we believe this project is well-positioned to deliver substantial value to all stakeholders. We look forward to sharing further updates in the coming months."

The plan outlines average annual production of 190,000 ounces over a decade, with first gold expected in H2 2027. With permits secured and financing in progress, Cariboo is emerging as a high-impact development story aligned with today's gold macro tailwinds.

