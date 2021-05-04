Mining industry patrons come together to support CIM

MONTREAL, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) is proud to have represented the Canadian mining industry for 123 years. As with many organizations, the global pandemic threatened to impact how CIM supports its members, partners and the broader mining, minerals, metals and materials community, as well as how it generates revenue.

Following the cancellation of its 2020 conference as a result of the pandemic, CIM reached out to industry partners for support under the Corporate Patron Initiative and they answered the call. To date, 35 companies have stepped up to provide a total of $1.72 million to CIM, well on the way to its goal of $2 million, as it adapts its services to the absence of in-person events and onto the online environment where the 2021 CIM Virtual Convention + EXPO takes place this week.

These contributions have ensured that CIM can continue to carry out its work of promoting healthy, safe and sustainable practices; fostering diversity and inclusion; improving mineral literacy; preparing the next generation of leaders; and celebrating the achievements of the industry and its members.

"The Patron Sponsorship program will allow CIM to recalibrate and help to ensure that it can continue to provide its industry-leading programs and services for the next 123 years," said Michael Cinnamond, Senior VP Finance & CFO at B2Gold. "By showing support for CIM we are showing support for our whole industry."

B2Gold, along with Teck Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, Franco-Nevada Corporation, Silvercorp Metals Inc., Kinross Gold Corporation and Iron Ore Company of Canada were some of the first, among a long list of industry firms who have become CIM patrons.

"We are proud to support the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, which has a long history of supporting innovation and excellence in the Canadian resource industry," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck. "We look forward to continuing to work together to strengthen Canada's reputation as a leader in responsibly providing the products that are essential to building a better quality of life for people around the world."

CIM CEO Angela Hamlyn said "the additional financial support provided by our Corporate Patrons will go far in ensuring that the important educational programs and services we provide and the work we undertake on behalf of the Canadian minerals industry continues."

"Their generous contributions will also assist us in adapting and delivering projects that respond to the current times, such as the expansion of the CIM Academy; pivoting to online events, content delivery and professional development; the expansion of our mentorship program; and the ongoing digitization of archives," added Hamlyn.

In addition, contributions from patrons support CIM's substantial work in creating the Standards, Guidelines and Best Practices adopted by mining companies around the world, which includes The CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Reserves used in National Instrument 43-101.

