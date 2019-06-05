Mining Community Raises $2 Million for BC Children's Hospital

Every year, volunteers from the mining community fundraise through Mining for Miracles to help improve the quality of health care for children in British Columbia. From helping provide new hope to kids with rare diseases to giving more children access to the power of personalized medicine, Mining for Miracles is helping to keep BC Children's Hospital at the forefront of excellence in pediatric care.

"Supporting BC Children's Hospital is part of the BC mining industry's long history of working to strengthen communities across the province," said Joanne Klein, co-chair, Mining for Miracles.

"For the past thirty years, volunteers from across the mining industry have raised more than $30 million for BC Children's Hospital," said Karla Mills, co-chair, Mining for Miracles. "We are proud to have raised $2 million in 2019 to support the development of the new Gut4Health Program."

The funds Mining for Miracles has raised this year will support the Gut4Health program at BC Children's Hospital. This initiative will further microbiome research and the development of new therapies with the goal of making BC Children's the first children's hospital in Canada to use gut bacteria to predict, prevent and treat infections and chronic inflammation in kids. Visit http://www.miningformiracles.ca/about-us/where-does-your-money-go/ to learn more.

The partnership between BC Children's Hospital Foundation and Mining for Miracles is a leading example of how industry, institutions and social-profit organizations can work together to provide world-class health care to children and families across BC.

For more information about Mining for Miracles, or to make a donation, visit www.miningformiracles.ca.

About Mining for Miracles

Every year volunteers from the mining community work together through Mining for Miracles to help improve the quality of health care for children in our province. Through its support of the construction of facilities and acquisition of specialized medical equipment at the hospital, Mining for Miracles is helping to keep BC Children's Hospital at the forefront of excellence in pediatric care.

About BC Children's Hospital Foundation

BC Children's Hospital is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children. As one of the few pediatric medical centres in North America with a world-class acute care centre, research institute, mental health facility and soon, rehabilitation centre, all on a single campus, BC Children's provides specialized care, innovative therapies and expertise for BC's kids, including the sickest and most seriously injured. At BC Children's Hospital Foundation, we have a vision that every child is healthy and able to fulfill their hopes and dreams. The generosity of donors fuels our ability to help conquer childhood diseases, prevent illness and injury, and prioritize the unique needs of kids in every aspect of their care. Please follow us at @bcchf or visit bcchf.ca for more information.

SOURCE Mining for Miracles

For further information: Joanne Klein, Mining for Miracles Co-Chair, 604.696.3047; Karla Mills, Mining for Miracles Co-Chair, 604.699.4618; Kaleigh Gellert, BC Children's Hospital Foundation, 604.875.2504