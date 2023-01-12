MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal has learned of the decision of the union representing its operations employees to call an unlimited general strike while negotiations are still underway. This general strike will impact many families who had planned to bury a loved one in the next few days or weeks and won't be able to go through their mourning process without disruption.

The Cemetery acknowledges the union's decision and will endeavour to minimize the impact of this strike on its activities, offer its services to bereaved families with respect and dignity, and meet the varied needs of its clients. Families will be informed as a matter of priority of the strike's consequences on the activities and services that can be provided.

Since November 2019, the Fabrique has devoted its efforts to reaching a negotiated settlement with the operations union, with the help of the conciliator appointed by the Ministry of Labour. In 2021, the Fabrique paid an average of $68,249 in wages per employee who was present for the entire year.

All permanent Cemetery operations employees work a four-day week, receive over $30.50 an hour, and benefit from a total compensation package that represents more than $45 per hour worked when including the defined benefit pension plan, statutory holidays, annual vacation, statutory and personal leave, as well as a comprehensive group insurance program that covers health, dental, short- and long-term disability, and life insurance.

The Cemetery manages an outstanding site that's a safe and natural environment in which to work. It also offers enviable working conditions to all its employees, and the fact that the average seniority of permanent operations employees was 23 years in 2022 testifies to this fact.

The Cemetery is a non-profit organization (NPO) whose revenues, which mainly pay the salaries of its employees, come exclusively from bereaved families. For this reason, the Cemetery wishes to continue negotiations and reach a reasonable agreement as soon as possible with the operations union, in order to continue its mission while guaranteeing its sustainability.

About Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery

Since it was established in 1854, Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery has welcomed nearly one million deceased persons in a unique 343-acre site renowned as Canada's largest cemetery. A national historic site, Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery is a place of peace and remembrance, as well as a jewel in Montreal's architectural, historical, arboreal and environmental heritage. For more information, please visit: cimetierenotredamedesneiges.ca

