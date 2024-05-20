MiniMed™ 780G system recognized among Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas

Award recognizes the commitment of Medtronic to revolutionizing diabetes care

DUBLIN, May 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Fast Company announced that the Medtronic MiniMed™ 780G automated insulin delivery system has been recognized in the Best World-Changing Idea, North America category as part of the 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards.

Fast Company's annual World Changing Ideas list celebrates organizations that pursue innovation for good. This is the fourth consecutive year Medtronic has been recognized on the list, receiving previous honors for GI Genius™, the Micra™ leadless pacemaker and Medtronic LABS.

"The recognition of the MiniMed™ 780G system as a World Changing Idea reflects our commitment to simplifying diabetes care and reducing the mental burden of this relentless disease," said Que Dallara, EVP and President, Medtronic Diabetes. "We're pleased to receive this honor and will keep working tirelessly to continue empowering individuals with the technology they need to thrive with type 1 diabetes."

This year's World Changing Ideas Awards showcase innovations from around the world across health, education, energy, AI and more. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 1,300 entries across 50 categories.

"Diabetes is a very personal disease and no two journeys are the same," said Ali Dianaty, Senior Vice President, Product Innovation and Operations, Medtronic Diabetes. "This recognition is a reflection of the tremendous dedication and commitment of the many cross-functional teams that worked day in and day out to bring an idea to life. The MiniMed™ 780G system is designed to adapt to each individual's unique needs and goals to help reduce the burden of diabetes management, so people with diabetes can spend more time doing what they love."

Approved by the FDA in April 2023, the MiniMed™ 780G is the only automated insulin delivery system in the world with Meal Detection™ technology* that automatically adjusts insulin and corrects† glucose levels every 5 minutes§. This adaptive algorithm accounts for when individuals occasionally forget to bolus or underestimate the number of carbs in their meal, bringing diabetes technology one step closer to mimicking a healthy pancreas.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic

Medtronic Diabetes is on a mission to alleviate the burden of diabetes by empowering individuals to live life on their terms, with the most advanced diabetes technology and always-on support when and how they need it. We've pioneered first-of-its-kind innovations for over 40 years and are committed to designing the future of diabetes management through next-generation sensors (CGM), intelligent dosing systems, and the power of data science and AI while always putting the customer experience at the forefront.

About the World Changing Ideas Award

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and bold concepts that make the world better. Judges choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to work on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

*Taking a bolus 15 – 20 min before a meal helps to keep blood sugar levels under control after eating.

† Refers to auto correct, which provides bolus assistance. Can deliver all auto correction doses automatically without user interaction, feature can be turned on and off.

§ Refers to SmartGuard™ feature. Individual results may vary

