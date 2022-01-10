Mini Mall Storage Properties Trust Announces New President of US Operations

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Mini Mall Storage Properties Trust (MMSP Trust), a mutual fund trust held by Calgary-based Avenue Living Asset Management, is happy to announce that it has a new U.S. leader at its helm.

Raheem Amer, formerly of Devon Self Storage and Extra Space Storage, has officially joined MMSP Trust as their President of U.S. Operations, commencing his term as of January 1st, 2022.

"I am very excited to join the Mini Mall Storage Properties team," says Amer. "As an individual who has always strived towards operational excellence, I have been impressed with MMSP Trust's track record to date and can't wait to contribute my knowledge of the U.S. market to the great work that has already been done."

"There is very strong alignment between Raheem and our company's current operational philosophy and methodology. Furthermore, given the Trust's access to Avenue Living's vertically integrated platform, Raheem and his U.S. MMSP Trust team will draw on shared services such as call center support, legal expertise, and business analysis, and work to create even more efficiency gains," says MMSP Trust's CEO, Adam Villard.

Amer and his U.S. MMSP Trust team will continue to bring consolidation to the self-storage industry and invest in properties that others might overlook, all while maximizing value through capital expenditures, customer service, and much needed property enhancements.

As an industry leader, Amer has been one of the strongest advocates of using functional technology to enhance storage assets. Amer will directly apply this knowledge across the MMSP Trust portfolio, as the Trust continues to push the development and adoption of technology. "Building off strong technological foundations developed by the MMSP Trust, we will work towards becoming an industry leader in the use and deployment of technology within the class B and C self-storage space across the U.S.," says Amer. "These often-overlooked assets are some of the largest beneficiaries of technology when deployed."

With the addition of Amer, the MMSP Trust is strongly positioned to expand its geographic footprint across North America. Having already acquired 12 stores prior to the close of 2021, its U.S. presence is already well underway. "We look forward to continued success in our expansion into the U.S. under Raheem's leadership," says Villard.

About Avenue Living Asset Management:

Founded on the principles of Investing in the Everyday, the Avenue Living Group ("Avenue Living") focuses on opportunities that are often overlooked by others, having grown to over C$3.1 billion in aggregate assets under management across four private real estate investment mandates. The Avenue Living team includes over 700 professionals with expertise in real estate operations and transactions, property management, research, investment origination, and capital markets, as well as a suite of subject matter experts to support Avenue Living's growing portfolio of multi-family residential, commercial, agricultural land, and self-storage assets. In addition to over 13,000 multi-family units located in Canada and the United States, Avenue Living and its related entities own over 450,000 square feet of commercial space, 48,000 acres of productive farmland, and more than 2,000,000 square feet of self-storage space.

About Mini Mall Storage Properties Trust:

Established in 2020, Mini Mall Storage Properties has been successful in strategically acquiring pre-existing storage facilities throughout North America and making purposeful capital improvements along the way. Working in alignment with its vision of modeling state-of-the-art technology and tenant convenience, it offers affordable storage solutions equipped with unmatchable safety, security, and innovative technologies. The company prides itself on continuously working to retain a healthy, diverse, and inclusive workplace.

