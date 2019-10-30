Minerva wins the INSPIRE Helsinki Data Challenge 2019

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence, Inc. (TSXV:MVAI), ("Minerva" or the "Company"), a knowledge engineering company bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence to mining and geohazard industries, is pleased to announce that Minerva has won the INSPIRE Helsinki 2019 Data Challenge.

INSPIRE is a European Union Directive that creates a standardized spatial data infrastructure for the purposes of EU environmental policies. Each year an INSPIRE Conference is held to provide a forum for stakeholders from government, academia and industry to hear about and discuss the latest developments of the INSPIRE Directive.

This year INSPIRE held the "INSPIRE Helsinki 2019 Data Challenge" in Helsinki, Finland, on October 22-24th in search of innovative practical uses of spatial data in the domains of sea, weather and cities. Minerva's "Landslide Application for Veneto, Italy", entered under the "Let's make the most out of INSPIRE" category, was the overall winner of the Challenge.

"Minerva is quickly becoming recognized globally for its AI applications using standardized data and ontologies", said Scott Tillman, Chief Executive Officer at Minerva. "Awards such as these are a unique opportunity to validate the work we have done in both the academic arena and among large industry stakeholders. As we look to move ahead in further commercializing our technology, awards and events such as the INSPIRE Challenge create a valuable opportunity to show that Minerva technology is impactful and can offer companies a competitive edge in analyzing geohazard risks as well as mining prospects."

Full results of the challenge can be viewed at https://challenge.inspire-helsinki-2019.fi/ and Minerva's winning entry can be viewed at www.italy.minervageohazards.com.

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

The common shares of the Company are currently listed on the TSX Venture (symbol MVAI). For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.minvervaintelligence.com), Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and United States regulatory filings on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

