Minerva Intelligence, in Partnership with 4DM, to Design a New National-Scale Hydrographic Data Model for Natural Resources Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence company focused on knowledge engineering, in partnership with 4DM Inc. ("4DM"), is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") to design an updated Canadian hydrographic data model to enhance essential water resource information. This project will mark the first major update to the National Hydro Network ("NHN") since 2004, as outlined in NRCan's public request for proposals.

The National Hydro Network is the only pan-Canadian geospatial data product that details Canada's inland surface waters. While the original implementation of the NHN was designed to support a variety of scientific and engineering applications, it became evident that a significant gap existed between the product's intent and user needs. With this in mind, NRCan began steadily collecting feedback from stakeholders, and solicited expertise to complete that engagement process and redesign the data model, resulting in a contract recently awarded to Minerva with 4DM.

"NRCan is pleased to retain the services of Minerva Intelligence to update the National Hydro Network," said Eric Loubier, Director General of the Canada Centre for Mapping and Earth Observation. "This key foundational geospatial data product describes Canada's inland surface waters and underpins many applications helping Canadians manage and monitor fresh water, drinking water supply, watershed levels, or floods."

With a deep understanding of geospatial data standards and water-related software applications, Minerva and their partner 4DM are uniquely positioned to design the new NHN data model. By applying knowledge engineering principles, the team will generate an effective data model that can be easily applied to a variety of technical applications at a national scale.

"Designing the data model in a logically-consistent manner will empower NRCan to deliver a higher-value data product to its diverse user-groups," said Minerva's Natural Hazards Section Head, Gioachino Roberti. "By adopting modern geospatial data standards and focusing on user needs, the NHN data model will be plug-and-play for modern data analysis and tools such as AI algorithms and IoT sensors for flood hazard and environmental data analytics." Steven McArdle, President of 4DM, added: "The modernization of NHN data model to the community of practice in water resource sector will lead to improvements in hydrotechnical modeling and intelligence based systems such as flood forecasting tools to improve our situation awareness with respect to floods."

Minerva (in partnership with Ebbwater Consulting) is currently completing a project to create a National Flood Hazard Data Layer, which represents the largest flood-hazard database ever compiled for Canada. The successful harmonization of Canadian flood data under a single standard speaks not only to Minerva's superior knowledge-engineering approach and software tools, but more importantly to NRCan's resolve to address flood risk challenges across Canada.

The significance of being awarded this contract was not lost on Minerva CEO Scott Tillman. "This new engagement with NRCan further emphasizes that Minerva's unique approach to geospatial data modelling can be effectively applied in multiple domains," said Tillman. "We are excited to partner with 4DM to deliver a new hydro network that will open up endless possibilities for the public to access and analyze Canadian water resource data."

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website (www.minervaintelligence.com).

About 4DM, Inc.

4DM is a geo-Intelligence company using sensor technology, data science, machine/deep learning and numerical modeling to enable visual mapping solutions for clients in science and engineering area. Services include project base consulting activities and service support arrangements to help our clients to achieve sustainable solutions for their business objectives. Our domain experience includes activities in water resources, energy, environmental, transportation, disaster mitigation, infrastructure mapping and security intelligence.

Over the past 20 years, the 4DM team has worked with a range of clients that include international organizations, Canadian government departments, municipalities, First Nations communities and businesses. Innovation and commitment to our clients have been key to our success. For more information see www.4dm-inc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Minerva Intelligence Inc.

For further information: Minerva Intelligence: Dan Vroon, Business Development Manager, (604) 620-1051, [email protected]; Virtus Advisory Group: Investor Relations, (416) 644-5081, [email protected]; 4DM Inc.: Steven McArdle, President, [email protected], (416) 410-7569

