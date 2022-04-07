Minerva Intelligence Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (OTCQB: MVAIF) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MVAIF" on April 7, 2022. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MVAI".

"Having an OTCQB listing is an important step for us to share our progress and our success with a wider investor audience across North America as we continue to increase our shareholder base," said Scott Tillman, CEO of Minerva. "We are aggressively executing on our commercialization strategy as our AI-based technology has proven to be an industry changer for mining exploration field and we look forward to providing updates in the near future regarding our climate risk assessment technology and we are excited to provide the US investment community access to be part of this accelerated growth phase."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Minerva is also pleased to announce that is has entered into an agreement with Morgan Knowles on April 01, 2022, to provide the Company with investor relations services, particularly with developing and managing a comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications program, as well as supporting corporate governance activities. Morgan has over ten years of experience in capital markets and investor relations having worked for several publicly traded companies with a specialty in the mining sector.

Morgan has been retained for a three-month period at a monthly fee of CAD $7,000. Either party may terminate the agreement at any time providing the other party with 30 days' prior written notice.

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a software development company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary technology is empowering organizations to make defensible decisions in the face of climate change.

Although Minerva's applications focus on the search for critical metals and the assessment of physical climate risk, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

