Minerva Intelligence Announces $94,000 Contract with Natural Resources Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence company focused on knowledge engineering, is pleased to announce that is has signed a contract with Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") to identify and prioritize opportunities for geoscience information and databases integration and harmonization within a standardized framework for national access and distribution. The contract value is CAD94,000, with work to be completed by the end of Q2 2021.

The project "Review of Stakeholder Data Needs for Geological Data and the Assessment of Data Readiness for National Distribution" aims to support the identification and prioritization of opportunities to unify and standardize geoscience information and databases across provincial, territorial and federal sources.

Geological data are traditionally collected, stored, and delivered without a clear framework that would allow for seamless data integration and harmonization from one jurisdiction to another. Such lack of standardization of geological data collection, storage, and delivery is slowing down the adoption of new data analysis technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence and, consequently, the potential growth of the Canadian resource sector. In order to make Canada an attractive mineral and energy investment destination, and to satisfy society's demand for open access to digital data to reduce investment risk, geological databases need to be standardized across provincial, territorial, and federal jurisdictions.

Minerva will complete a detailed review of technical and jurisdictional barriers for data integration and a review of key stakeholders from industry, government, and academia regarding data needs. Also, international geoscience data standards and other similar national (BGS, BRGM, Geoscience Australia) and international (OneGeology) initiatives will be reviewed for contrast and comparison to define the best path forward for Canada.

Minerva CEO Scott Tillman commented on the contract: "Given our extensive experience in international data standards, data transformation and AI analytics, Minerva is uniquely qualified to carry out this demanding project. We're proud to be able to show the path forward for promotion of Canada as a globally competitive mineral and energy exploration destination, enable transparent decision-making, reduce both financial and environmental risks related to resource extractions, and, ultimately, to allow for Canadian geological surveys to be global leaders in responding to society's evolving expectations for environment and resource management."

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture exchange (symbol: MVAI).

For further details, please refer to their website (www.minervaintelligence.com).

SOURCE Minerva Intelligence Inc.

For further information: Dan Vroon, Business Development Manager, Minerva Intelligence, (604) 620-1051, [email protected]; Virtus Advisory Group, Investor Relations, (416) 644-5081, [email protected]

