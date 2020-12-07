Minerva Intelligence Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or "the Company"), an artificial intelligence company focused on knowledge engineering, is pleased to announce the results from its 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on December 4th, 2020.

Shareholders re-elected Scott Tillman, Clinton Smyth, Alan Mackworth, Kevin Thomas and Craig Tuckman to the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders elected to approve the following resolutions:

i) To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 together with the auditor's report thereon; ii) To re-appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; iii) To re-elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; iv) To approve by ordinary resolution the renewal of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan; v) To transact such other business as may be brought before the Meeting.

More information about the AGM can be found at https://minervaintelligence.com/annual-general-meeting

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.



Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information: Minerva Intelligence, Dan Vroon, Business Development Manager, +1 (604) 620-1051, [email protected]; Virtus Advisory Group, Investor Relations, +1 (416) 644-5081, [email protected]

