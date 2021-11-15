Minerva Hires VP of Sales and Partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Grant R Jay as its new Vice President of Sales and Partnerships. Mr. Jay has a long history of helping startups accelerate revenue, and establish sales channels and will help lead the Company's sales initiatives in both Economic Geology and Climate risk.

Prior to joining Minerva, Mr. Jay was a Senior Director at CGC Canada, focusing on technical business development and partnerships in Canada and the US for CGC Minerals and Mining Group. His previous experiences also include Director roles at EDP Software, UrtheCast Corporation and DigitalGlobe – Maxar Technologies, where he led sales initiatives for risk management solutions and GeoAnalytics & Imaging commercial sales & partnerships respectively.

"We are at a pivotal point in Minerva where having the right sales team in place is critical for our success as an organization," said Scott Tillman, CEO of Minerva Intelligence. "I am pleased to welcome Grant to the Minerva team, and confident his wealth of experience will allow us to continue on our growth trajectory in both our economic geology and climate risk divisions."

Mr. Jay added "I am joining Minerva at an exciting time, there is huge potential for growth and the products and team have established a strong foundation for success. In the near term I look to expand Minerva's already strong customer base in Economic Geology and look to leverage our successes with the Canadian government into bigger opportunities in the underserviced Climate Risk market."

In addition, Minerva Intelligence inc. announces the granting of incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,156,250 common shares in the capital of the Company, exercisable over 3 years at a price of $0.18 per share.

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a software development company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Our proprietary technology is empowering organizations to make defensible decisions in the face of climate change.

Although Minerva's applications focus on the search for critical metals and the assessment of physical climate risk, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Minerva Intelligence Inc.

For further information: Minerva Intelligence, Dan Vroon, Business Development Manager, (604) 620-1051, [email protected]; Virtus Advisory Group, Investor Relations, (416) 644-5081, [email protected]

