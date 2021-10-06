Minerva Announces Strengthening of Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, is pleased to announce the following changes and additions to the Company's management team.

Jake McGregor, formerly Minerva's Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President of Minerva. Mr. McGregor has been with Minerva since its inception. Having a background both in business and geographic sciences, he plays a significant role in strategic decision-making regarding the administration of Minerva as well as the development of its technology. Jake will continue to lead the growth of a team and culture capable of delivering industry-leading technology. Jake is Minerva's member representative to the Open Geospatial Consortium, and represents Minerva's interests within the Standards Council of Canada and the International Standards Organization.

Sharon Lam has been promoted to the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Lam previously was Section Head of Minerva's Geospatial department, which will be folded into the software team. Prior to Minerva, Sharon worked in a variety of application development and process management roles, ranging from enterprise mapping solutions for the telecommunications industry, to ERP systems for a local manufacturing business. Sharon's role continues to lead the development and management of web mapping applications to effectively communicate the results of Minerva's AI technology, while taking over more day-to-day management responsibilities. Her experience in cartographic visualization and change management has contributed to the successful launch of Minerva's geospatial environment, most notably Minerva's Sea to Sky Hazard Map and GAIA Flood Hazard Map, Minerva's publicly available AI-powered hazard maps.

Chris Ahern has been appointed the role of Chief Technology Officer of Minerva, replacing Clinton Smyth. Mr. Ahern is a software engineer with 25 years of experience, ranging from the administration of back-end Unix and Windows servers and databases, to front-end web development. After graduating from the University of Natal, South Africa, he started his career in the telecommunications industry, first with Telkom South Africa and later at MTN, a large mobile carrier in South Africa. After moving to Vancouver, he worked in a small consulting firm installing and configuring wholesale billing solutions for various telecom companies around the world until he joined Georeference Online Ltd (GOL) in 2007. At GOL he was intimately involved in the development of the company's AI software, as well as being Product Manager of its cloud-based exploration logistics management system, CampControl. Chris heads up our software development team and has overseen the implementation and deployment of all our products at Minerva.

Finally, Mr. Clinton Smyth, one of the original founders of Minerva Intelligence has accepted an advisory role with the Company.

"The promotion of Jake, Sharon and Chris speaks volume to the bench strength we have developed at Minerva, and I am confident that they will play a pivotal role in taking Minerva to the next stage in the commercialization of its Climate Risk technology," said Scott Tillman, CEO of Minerva Intelligence.

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a software development company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary technology is empowering organizations to make defensible decisions in the face of climate change.

Although Minerva's applications focus on the search for critical metals and the assessment of physical climate risk, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

