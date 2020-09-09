Minerva and Prospector Announce New Partnership That Promises to Attract New Investors to the Mining Sector

Companies Will Develop New Maps to Give Prospector Subscribers a User-Friendly Way to Explore Mining Companies and Projects

VANCOUVER, BC and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on knowledge engineering, announced a new partnership with Prospector, a search engine for the mining industry. Minerva and Prospector will develop new interactive maps that will offer Prospector subscribers a user-friendly way to explore properties by geography, commodity, or deposit type.

Prospector (prospectorportal.com) is an AI-enabled technology platform built to modernize the way investors and researchers search for and access information about mining. Prospector draws data from various public exchanges such as TMX Datalinx, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, and represents 48% of publicly traded mining projects globally.

The interactive maps Minerva will produce aim to attract mineral exploration investment to the areas identified by Prospector by providing easy-to-use webmaps of mineral exploration targets in the respective regions.

"Minerva's AI-powered mapping technology expands Prospector's capabilities in exciting ways," said Emily King, Founder of Prospector. "By utilizing their team's proven experience in building mineral target maps, we will be able to offer Prospector clients unique insights into new mining investment opportunities."

The target maps being developed by Minerva will help users save time and bridge gaps in knowledge by providing both explanations of how targets were identified, and by providing advice on which missing data have the largest impact on the prospectivity of each target. This advice assists explorers to prioritize further work on any targets of interest. These target maps will be embedded within the Prospector platform and subscribers will access them through either relevant search results or direct browsing.

Minerva has previously built mineral target maps for regions as diverse as Canada's Yukon Territory, Brazil, and Papua New Guinea.

"This partnership with Prospector represents a great leap forward in bringing valuable information to mining investors everywhere and we are thrilled for this opportunity," said Scott Tillman, Chief Executive Officer of Minerva Intelligence. "Our technology continues to gain the interest of thought leaders, executives and investors across the mining sector, as we continue to provide the stakeholders with tools and information that help them make confident decisions faster."

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data. Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture (symbol MVAI).

For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow on Twitter @minerva_intel or LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/minerva-intelligence-inc).

About Prospector

Prospector is an AI-enabled technology platform built to modernize the way investors and researchers search for and access information about mining. Founded in 2020 by global mining expert Emily King, Prospector created the industry's first searchable digital database with an easily navigable interface that allows anyone to tap into information about the mining industry. Prospector is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Analog Gold, a mining investment company.

For more from Prospector, visit prospectorportal.com or follow on Twitter (@ProspectorAI) or LinkedIn(www.linkedin.com/company/prospector-portal).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: Minerva Intelligence, Dan Vroon, Business Development Manager, +1 (604) 620-1051, [email protected]; Virtus Advisory Group, Investor Relations, +1 (416) 644-5081, [email protected]; Margarita Dunn, Prospector, +1 (954) 687-5515, [email protected]; Brett Stanton, Prospector, +1 (617) 291-2723, [email protected]